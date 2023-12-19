You’re exercising. You’re eating right. Maybe, despite your hard work, you’re not seeing quite the results you had hoped for. Or, maybe you’re looking to kick those results up a notch. That’s where Dr. Jean Carruthers can help.

Dr. Carruthers, of Carruthers Cosmetic, is one of the top cosmetic experts in the world.

Once the pioneer of cosmetic Botox, Dr. Carruthers is currently renowned as a distinguished global speaker, award-winning researcher, author, and clinical professor in the University of British Columbia’s ophthalmology department.

Along with various other cosmetic specialties, Dr. Carruthers is pleased to offer personalized muscle sculpting treatment in the form of truFlex.

We caught up with the acclaimed doctor to discuss this innovative treatment and how it can help patients.

What is truFlex?

“truFlex is an extremely efficient treatment that builds your body musculature, improving both strength and contour,” explains Dr. Carruthers. “It helps augment your exercise program, and maintains and preserves muscle in case of an injury.”

A truFlex treatment is safe and non-invasive, delivering targeted results to up to eight muscle zones. A single session produces 20 muscle contractions per second. It’s basically like doing 54,000 crunches, minus the pain!

“truFlex treatments are good for fitness enthusiasts who are already exercising but wish to enhance their skeletal muscle performance and their body appearance,” says Dr. Carruthers.

Sculpted muscles with truFlex

Enhancement can be visible after the first four treatments over two weeks. These results can be maintained with a healthy diet and exercise, and are seen in both aesthetic appearance and overall health.

“Our muscle is our independence. More muscle translates to higher basal metabolic rate, with loss of unwanted fat, better posture, strength, and body curvature.”

A common misconception about cosmetic procedures, says Dr. Carruthers, is that such procedures are about vanity when really, they’re about self-esteem, and looking as good on the outside as you feel on the inside.

What to expect at Carruthers Cosmetic

Dr. Carruthers’ work isn’t about exploiting insecurities. It’s about using scientifically validated solutions to help meet patient needs.

Carruthers Cosmetic believes in detailed consultation prior to any treatment, which often includes taking a detailed medical and exercise history, along with photographs and initial weight for a clear record of the patient’s starting point.

“Everyone should be comfortable with their medical provider, sharing values which give faith and trust,” says Dr. Carruthers. “We have been honoured to have been part of the cosmetic industry for many years and have always followed the science that gives truth to the results.”

You can read more about the process to find out if truFlex is right for you, or better yet, book a consultation with Dr. Carruthers today. You’ll find the Vancouver clinic at 943 West Broadway.