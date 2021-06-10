Getting into the housing market can be daunting — and the soaring asking prices of owning a home in Vancouver sure don’t help. But if you’re open to broadening your horizons, you might be surprised to find just how many great options are out there.

With interest rates at an all-time low and the ongoing first-time homebuyer incentive, if there was ever a time to break into the market, it’s now.

And in Coquitlam’s quaint Austin Heights neighbourhood, a new development is underway. West, a collection of modern homes conceived by local development company, Beedie Living, will be launching its array of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites early this summer.

While its stunning river and mountain views can be seen from every level, it’s the price tag that’s really caught our eye. Starting from the mid-$300,000’s, the homes offer a slice of urban living at an attainable price point.

Perched atop a hill and packing some stellar views, the location is ideal. The surrounding community is a tight-knit one that’s been thriving with locally-owned businesses for decades.

Daily errands take on new meaning in this neck of the woods. Just a short elevator ride away you’ll find a Beedie-built Safeway, pharmacy, florist, coffee shop, and a cluster of local fitness studios, boutiques, and restaurants — their delicious fare just waiting to be sampled.

“With the construction of the Beedie-built Safeway, we created a new anchor for the neighbourhood of Austin Heights. And with the addition of office and more retail spaces, and a public plaza at West, we are able to bring new energy and vibrancy to an already thriving community,” says Curtis Neeser, VP of development at Beedie Living.

Intended to inspire and elevate, the local-oriented neighbourhood could be described as the nexus of convenience and community. Here, small, family-owned businesses — like one of the longest-running pubs in BC — are king. Oh, and don’t be surprised if your local barista gets to know your order by heart.

Surrounding West lies the great outdoors, including a world-class golf course, the peacefully placid Como Lake, as well as the trails and dog parks of Blue Mountain Park.

If you’re craving a real change of scenery, within 30 minutes you can get anywhere in the Lower Mainland via the SkyTrain or Trans-Canada Highway.

“Beedie has always been committed to the growth of the Austin Heights neighbourhood by providing housing, retail and commercial opportunities for its residents,” says Neeser. “We began with Beedie Living’s inaugural project – The Austin – which started construction over a decade ago.”

Taking a peek inside today, you’ll find contemporary interiors expertly designed by award-winning Bob’s Your Uncle Design, coupled with your choice of three refined colour palettes: oak, stone, or walnut. For a bright and airy feel, the ceilings of each home span up to 9 ft while floor-to-ceiling windows enhance the surrounding vistas.

Designed with function and endurance in mind, details like the energy-efficient air conditioning and smart thermostats for optimal climate control are in place for effortless everyday life. Whether you’re experimenting in the kitchen or unwinding on the balcony, these thoughtful touches are palpable throughout.

Durable laminate floors cover the living, dining, and bedrooms for a sleek look. A canvas for self-expression, a minimalist approach has been taken to the interior design to allow space for your own personal style to shine through.

Even everyday chores are made easier with LG front-load and Wi-Fi-enabled laundry machines. The kitchen, the heart of any home, is stacked with a premium appliance package of integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances for a gourmet feel.

In the bathroom, relaxation is the theme with its porcelain tile flooring, ensuite vanity, sconce lighting, and quartz countertops — the perfect place for an invigorating start or unwinding finish to your day.

An elevator ride away, the indoor and outdoor amenities at West have been curated for convenience, health, wellness, and sociability. “Monday to Friday, if you’re working from home, you never really have to leave because everything is right there,” says Kayleigh Johnson, Beedie Living’s marketing manager.

Start the day with a workout in the fitness centre, sports court, or designated yoga area. Begin each workday from the co-working lounge before kicking up your feet in the social lounge with a BBQ or fireside sunset.

Not to mention, you’ll never run out of weekend activities. On any given day, you can go from a round of soccer and dodgeball in the indoor sports court to a game of bocce on our landscaped terrace.

A celebration of everyday life, West is a new community where everyone can thrive. Register for early access or learn more by visiting westbybeedie.com.