Are you a business owner or budding entrepreneur looking to fund your next big business project? Look no further than Coors Original, a company that’s inviting like-minded Canadians to establish their own success story and win some big bucks.

Thanks to the Coors Original Legacy Lift grant, Canadians currently on their business journey are invited to apply for a chance to attend the Legacy Life pitch event in Toronto on September 6. There, selected business owners will share their best elevator pitch directly to Coors. The winner will get a chance to score up to $40,000 to fund their dream venture.

If you’re wondering what kind of businesses should apply for this opportunity — Coors wants to see businesses founded in Canada that share the values of Coors Original, and those that have the potential to make a lasting impact on their communities. Owners should be able to demonstrate their passion, drive, grit, and courage in order to stand out.

This $40,000 is the average approximate spend required by small-business owners in their first years of business, according to Shopify research.

How to enter the Coors Original Legacy Lift

Eligible business owners can apply for the Coors Original Legacy Lift grant by submitting a 150-second video about their business through the Coors Original website, and discussing how they plan to use the grant money if they were to be selected.

Five finalists will be picked to travel down to Toronto on September 6, 2023, to share their expanded pitch with the Coors team, including Legacy Mentor Leslie Malcolm, Senior Director of Marketing, Molson & Global Brands.

“As we developed Legacy Lift, it was important to us that we provided a form of support that could truly go the extra mile for someone just starting their journey. That is why we are not only providing $40,000 in funding but also a unique mentorship opportunity to gain insight and inspiration,” says Malcolm.

The winner will have a chance to secure the Legacy Lift grant along with a one-on-one virtual mentorship with David Coors himself – a fifth-generation Coors family member and Executive Chairman of Coors Spirits Company.

Head on over to the Coors Legacy Lift website to confirm eligibility* and pitch your business ideas.

Submissions are due by August 23 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.