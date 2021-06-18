It’s Container Brewing’s first birthday (ish), and they want to safely celebrate with the city next weekend.

The craft brewer will be hosting an all-inclusive closed-door event at the Container Lounge on June 26 and 27. There are three different session/time options to choose from.

Tickets are sold “per table” and not individually. So this means you need to get your “safe six” or bubble together and reserve your table for one of three sessions over the weekend. Two, four, and six-person tables are available.

Your group will be seated in one of three spaces: the upstairs lounge, downstairs lounge, or patio (if weather permits).

All guests will be physically distanced and remain seated for their session. Staff will be wearing masks and sanitizing.

They will also have a follow-up email to gather a complete guest list for contact tracing records and require a list of your party before your session begins.

There is also no coming in and out during the session.

Now that all of that housekeeping is crystal clear, here are all the fun details.

Your tickets include “bottomless pours” with your choice of handheld, from Between 2 Buns (B2B), along with a few surprise treats.

You will also be able to pre-order extra items from B2B with your ticket purchase.

On top of that, the Container Kitchen will be serving snacks such as olives, goldfish, cookies, pork crisps if you want to purchase additional eats.

So, what are you waiting for? Four magic hours of bottomless drinks and delicious snacks with friends sounds like a post-pandemic dream (done safely, of course).

When: June 26 and June 27; three seatings available

Where: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Price: Buy tickets here