Construction workers injured after trench collapses in Vancouver

Two construction workers were hurt when a trench collapsed at a construction site on Vancouver’s west side Thursday.
Three workers were temporarily trapped in the trapped trench, and two sustained injuries, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said in a tweet.
It happened at a construction site in Arbutus Ridge, in the 4400 block of Puget Drive.
All three were extricated from the trench in what VFRS called a technical rescue.
VFRS crews responded to the 4400 Block of Puget to assist construction workers that were temporarily trapped in a trench collapse. Crews extricated 3 workers, 2 sustaining injuries. #rescue pic.twitter.com/Q0YigQivPL
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) July 13, 2023