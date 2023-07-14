NewsUrbanized

Construction workers injured after trench collapses in Vancouver

Two construction workers were hurt when a trench collapsed at a construction site on Vancouver’s west side Thursday.

Three workers were temporarily trapped in the trapped trench, and two sustained injuries, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said in a tweet.

It happened at a construction site in Arbutus Ridge, in the 4400 block of Puget Drive.

All three were extricated from the trench in what VFRS called a technical rescue.

