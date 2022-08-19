No sh*t! Constipation is the most searched for health symptom in Canada

Now get a load of this crap.

Using Google search data, new research by Compare the Market reveals constipation is the most common health symptom people search for in Canada.

The study says searches for “immediate constipation relief at home” in Canada jumped 3.9% in the last 12 months, peaking in April 2022. Data also shows the symptom had an average search volume of 88.40384615 this past year.

A somewhat embarrassing topic, it’s easy to understand why people are turning to “Doctor Google” rather than scheduling a face-to-face appointment with a real one.

According to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF), one in four Canadians have symptoms of constipation. It’s something that can easily affect children, the elderly, and everyone in between.

As easy as it is to rely on the internet for unsolicited advice, health expert Anthony Fleming says there’s risk involved in self-diagnosing any symptom no matter how mild or serious.

“Keep a critical eye to ensure any health advice is provided by a qualified professional and any treatment comes from a regulated healthcare provider,” he says.

The CDHF says eating fibre, exercising, practicing good “toilet hygiene” and maintaining a regular daily routine are ways Canadians can prevent constipation.

What symptoms do people search for the most in the world?

Comparing the data across the 43 countries analyzed, stress is the most Googled symptom overall, with fever as a close second.