Connor Bedard refused to talk about himself after World Juniors gold

Connor Bedard just had the greatest tournament ever by a Canadian at the World Juniors.

But he doesn’t want to talk about that.

It’s all about the team for the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, who didn’t even let TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde finish her question when he realized it was going to be about his individual success.

As the Halifax crowd was chanting “MVP” for him, Lalonde began her question.

“For your performance…” Lalonde said.

That’s as far as she got.

“I don’t want to talk about myself right now. We’re not talking about me,” Bedard said, cutting off the question. “We just won the biggest tournament in the world, and man, I love this group, I love this country. And this city right here has been unbelievable.”

Lalonde, as well as fans, were impressed by the teenager’s team-first attitude.

The ultimate team first guy! He reminded us all yet again! Love to see it https://t.co/vXMfzBLyCh — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) January 6, 2023

Bedard and his Team Canada teammates won gold on Thursday, winning in dramatic fashion with a 3-2 overtime victory over Czechia.

Canada lost the first game of the tournament to Czechia on December 26 but rattled off six consecutive wins after that. Bedard scored the OT winner in the quarter-finals over Slovakia.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime for myself and for all my teammates, my brothers,” Bedard said. “Coming in, we were so confident in our group, and then obviously losing that first game, it shows so much about us and how confident we are and how much faith we have in each other. It’s unbelievable.”

Bedard (23 points) led the tournament in scoring by a wide margin, finishing a whopping nine points ahead of USA’s Logan Cooley, who finished second with 14 points.

The previous record for points by a Canadian at a single World Juniors tournament, shared by Wayne Gretzky and Eric Lindros, was 17.

Bedard also finished first in goals (9) and assists (14), and tied for the lead in plus-minus (+14) with teammate Joshua Roy.

Next up for Bedard is a return to Regina, where he stars for the WHL’s Regina Pats. Barring something unforeseen, he’ll be picked first overall in the NHL Draft in June.