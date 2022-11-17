I may have said this before. It feels like I have. But these are strange times indeed to be a Canucks fan. At least for most Canucks fans.

There are still some that can just cheer for wins every time, hoping for entertainment on a night-to-night basis, paying no attention to the nuance or consequences. And that’s their prerogative, there’s no gatekeeper here.

But for the majority, what should they be hoping for here?

It’s confusing. And with Bruce Boudreau still acting as head coach, perhaps even more so. He’s likeable, and after all is said and done, he really hasn’t done anything terribly wrong here. Is he the right coach at the right time for this team? Probably not. But it’s not like he’s made a bunch of cardinal errors. At least, not yet.

Playing an AHL call-up more than an almost $7 million first-round draft pick Tuesday night? Well, that probably shouldn’t continue. But for now, Tuesday night’s deployment is a one off.

Still, fans don’t know what they want to happen. Trade the captain? “Yes of course! no wait, what?” Trade the guy who first gave you hope of a new tomorrow in Brock Boeser? After the tough year he had? “Um, yes? Maybe? Sorry?”

Or how about they “Lose for Bedard!” Yeah, maybe. But look Elias Pettersson in the eyes and tell him it’s going to be a few more years before he sees the playoffs again.

“So win just enough to finish 24th?” Yeah, not ideal. And then Boudreau stays? I don’t know.

These are strange, trying times for you the fan. And the worst part about it is, they are on the heels of different strange, trying times.

And anyone who says it’s a simple fix in any one direction, just hasn’t done the calculus. There’s nothing easy about where the Canucks are, where the business is, and where fans’ emotions are. Nothing.

Their slogan is “Unfinished Business”. And in some ways it’s perfect. That could be talking about on ice success, or off ice rebuilding. Unfinished Business? Yeah… lots of it.