Major Canadian Indigenous solar project forges ahead with Concord Pacific's Terry Hui

A major investment in Canadian solar energy has just been unveiled, and the project’s partners say it will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting First Nation communities.

Concord Pacific President and CEO Terry Hui, Chief George Arcand Jr of the Alexander First Nation, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and First Nation Power Development (FNpower) announced today the financial close on the Tilley Solar Project.

Located in Newell, Alberta, 200 km southeast of Calgary, the Tilley Solar Project is Concord Pacific’s second major solar project with local First Nations in the province.

“This great partnership with Chief George Arcand and the Alexander First Nation is our second major solar project with Alberta First Nations,” said Hui in a release. “We have been seeing this sector grow in Alberta and look to scale up on more projects in solar and hydro like Amisk Hydroelectric on the Peace River.”

Construction on the Tilley Solar Project began in 2023, with completion expected before the end of 2024.

The $52 million Tilley Solar facility, of which $33 million was loaned by CIB, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Alberta by approximately 14,200 tonnes each year.

Over 69,000 fixed-tilt solar photovoltaic panels will make up the 23.6-megawatt solar farm, which includes the economic interests of the Alexander First Nation as well as FNpower, an Indigenous-owned organization empowering First Nation community ownership and participation in the emerging renewable energy industry.

“I would like to thank the CIB for their tremendous support and dedication to the Tilley Solar Project,” said Chief George Arcand Jr, Alexander First Nation, in a statement. “This signifies the economic viability of the project for our Nation for many years to come. With that comes long-term careers/jobs for our Nation members, consistent revenue for the Nation, and our footprint into the green energy space.

“I would also like to thank and congratulate Alexander Business Centre, First Nations Power Development, and Concord Green Energy for their unwavering hard work and commitment to bring this project into fruition. I am beyond excited to see the end product as a green energy source which is important to us as First Nations people who are stewards of the land. Hiy hiy.”

In 2023, Concord Pacific and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation announced the successful completion of commissioning for three solar farms in their ACFN-Concord Solar Partnership portfolio.

The three photovoltaic solar farms in southern Alberta cover approximately 480 acres and are estimated to deliver an annual output of 150 gigawatt hours (GWh) to the Alberta power grid and capture about 26 GWh of electricity annually.

Concord Pacific prioritizes the clean energy sector, with hydro, solar, and wind projects in BC, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Alberta. Concord Green Energy projects currently generate enough energy to power every residence in Vancouver’s core.

Concord Pacific works with a variety of local Indigenous groups both in green energy and development. In BC, the company has royalty agreements with the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations on two Run of River projects.

It also has real estate development relationships with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations for the St. Paul’s hospital site.