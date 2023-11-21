If you’re looking for a forever home that combines natural serenity and urban excitement, look no further than the Greenhouse, Concord Pacific’s latest development in Burnaby.

Inspired by French orangeries, beaux-arts architecture, and the effortless beauty of nature, the Greenhouse manages to combine classic luxury with modern amenities that make it a perfect option for young professionals, families looking to settle down, and older adults who want to downsize.

The Greenhouse is located next to Burnaby’s Central Park and is conveniently near Metrotown while still maintaining a peaceful distance from its hustle and bustle. Residents can take advantage of nearby perks like the Bob Prittie Library and fast access to the Patterson Skytrain station as well.

With units ranging from one to three bedrooms across 299 homes, the Greenhouse can adapt to a range of lifestyles.

These homes come with a key difference: their extended indoor-outdoor living features. Outdoor balconies can convert into large comfortable areas for extra lounging, entertaining, or even for kids needing to burn off some energy. These extendable spaces in one-bedroom units start at 250 square feet and go over 700 square feet in larger homes.

For long-time Burnaby residents, Maria and Leo Buonassisi, relocating to the Greenhouse was an easy decision.

“Our granddaughters live not too far from Greenhouse, and fairly close to where our other son and grandson live,” says Leo.

“It’s a beautiful location right next to the park, so our view will never get blocked, and still close enough to Metrotown without being right in the middle of Metrotown.”

“When we came to see it, I said ‘I think we should put an offer in,’ and I never do that!” adds Maria.

If the prime location isn’t enough to pique your interest, the Greenhouse has incredible amenities that seem straight from the future, such as a 360 conceptual theatre, a water damage protection system, and some of the largest indoor-outdoor convertible solariums ever offered. This is on top of a pool, dining salon, and recreation room for residents and their guests.

Interested in this amazing Burnaby opportunity? Check out the Greenhouse website to learn more, and be sure to register for updates to ensure you don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this modern masterpiece.