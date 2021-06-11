Miniature SkyTrain-shaped Compass Card keychains planned

The look of TransLink’s next Compass Card product will take on a bit more of a creative take.

A miniature keychain in the shape of a SkyTrain compartment will double in function as a Compass Card. Apart from the shape, they will be similar to the Compass Mini that was launched in late 2019.

A spokesperson for TransLink told Daily Hive Urbanized a vendor has been identified, but they are still in the process of finalizing the details and timeline for the rollout.

No visuals of the potential design is available at this time.

When the Compass Mini first launched, it was an immediate success, with long lines snaking outside the kiosks at Waterfront Station and Stadium-Chinatown Station. The Compass Mini quickly sold out, and a restock was made early in 2020.

The public transit authority ended up selling approximately 14,000 of the original miniature keychains.

Compass Card products have been immensely popular.

In September 2020, TransLink rolled out a special Compass Card bearing BC provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s trademark six-word phrase, “Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe.” A total of 5,000 of these cards were sold.

There have also been Compass Card wearables — wristbands that allow riders to tap their wrist onto card readers and fare gates. There were also long lines when these wearables were initially released.

Like a number of other public transit systems around the world, TransLink occasionally releases special-edition transit fare smart cards. To date, this includes special cards for Remembrance Day, the opening of the Millennium Line Evergreen Extension in 2016, and Canada’s 150th anniversary in 2017.