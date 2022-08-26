A Canadian company is giving employees paid leave when they get a new pet
A Canadian company is now allowing employees to take “Pawrental Leave” whenever they welcome a new pet into their lives.
Talk Shop Media said on its website that the paid time off policy will allow new dog or cat owners time to focus on bonding with their new family member.
A two-month notice is ideal and at least four weeks is required, the company said in regards to its policy.
Team members must provide their request for leave in writing to their manager and include the following information in the request:
- Anticipated pet adoption date
- Intended start date for leave
- Anticipated length of leave
- Whether or not the employee wishes to use unpaid pawrental leave days and/or accrued vacation time immediately after the pawrental leave
- Team members may be asked to provide proof of pet ownership
New pet parents will be eligible for three consecutive days of paid pawrental leave per calendar year. An additional two consecutive days of unpaid pawrental leave may be provided immediately after at the manager’s discretion.
The PR Firm currently has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Kelowna.
So, there you have it. We hope other companies will see the importance of our furry friends and maybe implement similar policies, too. Pets are just the best, aren’t they?