One of the newest Toronto Blue Jays players will have more to look forward to this season than playing for a new team.

In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, new DH Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney Turner, announced they are pregnant with their first baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Turner (@redturn2)

Turner and Kourtney married in 2017 on a Mexican beachfront after several years of dating. The ceremony was conducted by former LA Dodgers commentator Orel Hershiser. The couple has not revealed whether the baby is a boy or a girl.

The 39-year-old DH signed a 1-year $13 million contract with Toronto over the offseason. Though Turner is known for his high-flying days with the Dodgers, where he spent nine seasons, he is coming off a solid campaign with the Boston Red Sox last season.

In 146 games, Turner blasted 23 home runs and had a career-high 96 RBIs. He will join a Blue Jays team with high aspirations after getting swept in the wildcard series in two straight seasons.

The Long Beach, California native is projected to fill the cleanup spot in the Jays lineup this season. Turner can play first and third base, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely take those spots.

So far in Spring Training, Turner is hitting .276 through 29 at-bats with one home run and six RBIs. The regular season is set to kick off March 28 on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays.