2,400 homes in eight towers proposed next to New Westminster SkyTrain

Conceptual artistic rendering of the redevelopment of Columbia Square Plaza at 88 10th Street, New Westminster. (Edgar Development/MCMP Architects)

The Columbia Square Plaza strip mall could potentially be redeveloped into downtown New Westminster’s single largest transit-oriented development to date.

A new rezoning application has been submitted by Edgar Development to redevelop the 7.2-acre strip mall at 88 10th Street, which is about a two-minute walk to SkyTrain New Westminster Station from the southeast corner of the lot. The triangular-shaped development site is framed by Columbia Street to the south, Royal Avenue to the northwest, and 10th Street to the northeast.

There will be eight high-rise towers, including a taller tower at the southeast corner, closest to the transit hub, based on artistic rendering depictions.

The developer states they are aiming to generate 2,400 homes, including about 600 secured purpose-built rental homes, with 300 market units and 300 below-market units. The remaining 1,800 units are proposed as condominiums.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

This will be a mixed-use development, entailing office uses, retail/restaurant space, childcare, and significant green space — terraced public parks leading to a “central green” with trees that will eventually grow into an “urban forest.” The central green is envisioned as an event-friendly area for community gatherings, recreation, public art, farmers’ markets, cultural activations, and music festivals.

Moreover, the ground level of the site will be car-free — a stark contrast from the current surface parking lots — as vehicles will be directed into underground levels from the edge of the property. This will be a highly pedestrian-oriented space, with 50% of the site area dedicated as park and open space.

“We are the second pedestrian-only, master-planned community to be launching in the Greater Vancouver Area this year, and we are really excited to be creating this new neighbourhood with a significant amount of new, much-needed housing, no cars at grade, amenities and green space,” said Peter Edgar, president of Edgar, in a statement.

“This is the future of master-planned communities and we have brought an amazing team together to build housing for the future, alongside a complete, pedestrian- focused community on transit in the most historic city in Metro Vancouver.”

However, in the City of New Westminster staff’s new report to City Council, it is asserted that the proposal does not include enough affordable rental homes to meet the municipal government’s Inclusionary Housing Policy requirements, based on preliminary project details in the application.

City staff state the municipal government generally seeks a housing tenure mix that includes about 33% to 50% secured purpose-built rental homes for large master planned developments. Currently, the combined market rental and below-market rental homes account for 25% of the total makeup of the residential units.

To increase more affordable housing options, City staff are urging City Council to direct City staff to work with the developer to revise their proposal to increase both market rental and below-market rental housing uses

It is also noted by City staff that the site could theoretically fit between 1.7 million and three million sq ft of residential floor space, generating between 2,200 units and 4,400 units for an estimated residential population of 4,000 to 7,250 people.

Additionally, City staff raised concerns over public school capacity as a result of the project. They estimate the redevelopment could be home to between 280 and 530 school-aged children, and suggested the site is large enough to offer a potential urban school location.

As for commercial uses, City staff state they expect the existing retail floor space of the strip mall would be replaced as a bare minimum. The 1950-built strip mall has 167,000 sq ft of leasable retail space, with large and notable tenants such as Save-On-Foods, BC Liquor Store, Boston Pizza, De Dutch, Bosley’s Pet Store, Fabricland, Starbucks, and Subway.

City staff add that at least 120,000 sq ft of office space is expected to be provided.

“This is a large site located at the western gateway in the downtown and which represents a significant and unique development opportunity with the ability to address a number of key City strategic objectives and community needs through the application of City policies and regulations,” reads the City staff report.

Edgar has indicated that the redevelopment would be completed in multiple phases to limit the impact on essential services, including the existing retail. Businesses that will remain will transfer over to the redevelopment’s new space once it is completed, with the intent being to work with all tenants to re-envision them into the new commercial uses.

The project’s design firms are MCMP Architects and PWL Partnership Landscape Architects.

Edgar is also redeveloping Woodland Park in Port Moody, which is a 24-acre redevelopment with 2,000 homes, including a significant affordable housing component in partnership with BC Housing. The first phase of Portwood, the name of the redevelopment, is now underway.