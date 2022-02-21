February in Canada is typically cold, and this year it sure is bone-chilling. In fact, 13 of the 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

Although the list is littered with spots in Canada, we didn’t rank at the top this go around.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, spots in Antartica and Russia are the only spots outside of Canada that made the list on Monday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is the South Pole, Antartica with a brutal -48ºC. Yikes!

Kicking off the Canada cold reign is Old Crow, Yukon in second place at -43ºC followed by Eureka, Nunavut at -40ºC and Fort Good Hope, Northwest Territories at a brisk -39ºC.

The rest of the top 10 is comprised of spots in the Yukon and Nunavut.

The only other spot outside of Canada to crack the top 15 was Magadan, Russia with a bone-chilling -35ºC.

Canada is living up to our wintery reputation with many of the coldest spots on Earth located right here in our beautiful country.

What a way to end the Family Day long weekend. If you’re one of the lucky ones with a warmer weather forecast, enjoy — otherwise, bundle up, or better yet, just sit at home and enjoy a movie or two this day off.