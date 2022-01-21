January in Canada is typically cold, and this year it sure is bone-chilling. In fact, 12 of the 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

Two Canadian spots are tied for the coldest places on the list, and the majority of the other coldest spots on Earth are currently in our country too.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, cities in Alaska and Russia are the only spots outside of Canada that made the list on Friday afternoon.

The coldest places on the planet right now are Eureka, Nunavut, and Fort Good Hope, Northwest Territories, both coming in at a brisk -38ºC.

In third, fourth, and fifth place are locations in the Northwest Territories, ranging from -37ºC to -36ºC. We are shivering just thinking about those temperatures!

Further down the list is Bellin, Quebec, which is seeing a chilly -33ºC.

Outside of Canada, Anadyr, Russia, came in at number six on the list at a temperature of -36ºC. Point Lay and Nuiqsut, Alaska, are both experiencing -32ºC, coming in at last place in the rankings.

Canada is living up to our wintery reputation with many of the coldest spots on Earth located right here in our beautiful country.

What a way to welcome in the weekend. If you’re one of the lucky ones with a warmer weather forecast, enjoy — otherwise, bundle up, or better yet, just sit at home and enjoy a movie or two this Friday night.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

With files from Laine Mitchell