Nine of the top 10 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

November in Canada can be chilly, and the country has been blasted with especially cruel temperatures heading into December.

So bundle up, because a staggering nine of the top 1o coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, one place in Russia is the only spot outside of Canada that made the list on Wednesday morning.

The coldest place on the planet today is Deadmen Valley in Northwest Territories with a brutal -41ºC. Yikes!

Continuing the Canadian cold reign is Eureka, Nunavut, which is in second place at -41ºC with a wind chill of -53°C, followed by Stony Rapids Airport, Saskatchewan, at -39ºC and Old Crow, Yukon, at a brisk -39ºC as well.

Other spots in Canada to crack the top 10 are Watson Lake, Yukon, at -38°C this morning, Key Lake, Saskatchewan, at -37°C and Wrigley, Northwest Territories, at -37°C.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.