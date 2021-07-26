6 yummy cocktail popsicles for keeping cool this summer

As the weather heats up, it’s time to try and cool down. And if our increasingly creative methods involve tasty treats, all the better.

While there’s little we can do about BC’s record-breaking temperatures, we can stave off the sweltering heat and savour summer by transforming our favourite cocktails into frosty popsicles.

From wine-filled sangria to rum-ripe daiquiris, with a little help from the stocked shelves of your local BC Liquor Stores, you can turn down your inner thermostat with these fun recipes.

So, next time nature turns up the heat, you’ll have yourself to thank for stocking your freezer with these deliciously boozy (and adult-only) delights.

Infused with seedless watermelon, ginger, strawberries, and Bacardi Superior White Rum, these delicate daiquiri pops are the epitome of summer.

The light-bodied rum provides citrus undertones, a match made in heaven for its fresh fruit and sharp ginger counterparts.

Ingredients:

2 heaping cups seedless watermelon cubes

1 heaping cup fresh or frozen sliced strawberries

2 lemons (zest and juice)

1 tbsp grated ginger

1/2 cup white rum

1 to 2 tbsp sugar dissolved in 1 to 2 tbsp warm water, as needed

Method:

In a large blender, combine watermelon, strawberries, lemon zest and juice, ginger, and rum. Blend on high for one minute, or until smooth. Taste for sweetness and stir in dissolved sugar to taste, if desired. Pour into popsicle moulds, place sticks in moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

Just when we thought Palomas couldn’t get any better, we’ve been proved wrong. A mouth-watering meld of tangy grapefruit juice, cool mint, tequila, and triple sec, these popsicles pack tons of citrusy, sweet heat.

We recommend using Hornitos Plata Tequila for an agave-forward flavour that delivers notes of citrus, pear, and spice. Using Meaghers Triple Sec will also suffuse your chilled treat with fragrant orange flavours and a bittersweet kick.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup tequila

1/4 cup triple sec

3 cups grapefruit juice (no pulp)

1/2 cup lime juice (about 3 to 4 limes)

2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped

1 to 2 tbsp sugar dissolved in 1 to 2 tbsp warm water, as needed

Method:

In a large, spouted jug, stir together tequila, triple sec, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and mint. Taste for sweetness and stir in dissolved sugar to taste, if desired. Pour into popsicle moulds, place sticks in moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

It’s like a brunch cocktail but in popsicle form. A mixture of frozen peaches, strawberry jam, and Mionetto Prosecco Treviso Brut for a fruity, floral fusion that will quickly become a summer go-to.

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen sliced peaches

1 x 14 oz can peaches, with their syrup

2 tbsp strawberry jam

3 cups prosecco, divided

Method:

In a large blender, combine frozen and canned peaches, strawberry jam, and 1 cup prosecco. Blend on high for one minute, or until smooth. Add remaining two cups prosecco and blend for three to five seconds to combine. Let sit for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, to allow bubbles to settle. Pour into popsicle moulds, place sticks in moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

The only thing more refreshing than a gin and tonic is a gin and tonic popsicle. This recipe calls for cucumbers, basil, citrus, tonic water, and Gordon’s London Dry Gin for a zesty and refreshing dockside snack.

This classic London Dry gin adds its own bold juniper, orange, coriander flavours, and earthy, peppery notes.

Ingredients:

1 cup gin

2 limes (juice and zest)

1 cup cucumber, chopped

3 large basil leaves

3 cups tonic water

1 tbsp green chartreuse liqueur (optional)

1 to 2 tbsp sugar dissolved in 1 to 2 tbsp warm water, as needed

Method:

In a large blender, combine gin, lime juice and zest, cucumber, and basil. Blend on high for one minute, or until smooth. Place a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl or container. Pour gin mixture through a sieve to strain out any particles. Discard solids.

In a large spouted jug, stir together gin mixture, tonic water, and chartreuse, if using. Taste for sweetness and stir in dissolved sugar to taste, if desired. Pour into popsicle moulds, place sticks in moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

It’s not summer without sangria or, more specifically, without sangria pops. This super simple, three-ingredient recipe calls for red wine, orange juice, and lemon (or lime) soda. A medium-bodied red, like McGuigan Black Label Red, is jammy and bursting with fruit — everything you want in a sangria base.

Ingredients:

2 cups red wine

1 cup lemon-lime soda

1 cup orange juice (no pulp)

Method:

In a large, spouted jug, stir together all ingredients. Pour into popsicle moulds, place sticks in moulds, and freeze for at least eight hours.

To create the creamy popsicle of your dreams, you’re going to want to reach for syrupy frozen strawberries and blackberries, honey, yogurt, and crème de cassis. Our crème de cassis of choice, l’Héritier-Guyot Crème de Cassis de Dijon, delivers a powerful hit of blackcurrant aromas and a mouth full of sweetness.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt

1/4 cup honey

1 lemon (zest only)

1 cup frozen raspberries, thawed, with their liquid

1 cup frozen blackberries, thawed, with their liquid

1/2 cup crème de cassis

Method:

In a large bowl, mix together yogurt, honey, and lemon zest. Transfer to a large zip-top bag and set aside. In a large blender, blend berries and crème de cassis for one minute, or until smooth. Transfer to another large zip-top bag.

Cut one of the bottom corners off the berry mixture bag to create a piping bag. Divide berry mixture between popsicle moulds, piping to about 1/4 of the way up each mould. Repeat with yogurt mixture, filling each mould to the top.

Using a wooden skewer, gently stir each popsicle mould three to four times to swirl the mixtures together; do not mix together completely. Place sticks in moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

As always, please remember drinks are best enjoyed when they’re enjoyed responsibly.