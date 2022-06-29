Here’s our ultimate list of the best beaches in Vancouver to BBQ at this summer

What’s more synonymous with summer than a beach BBQ? We’ll wait.

With summer and its ideal weather finally here, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best places to barbecue next to the tides, along with some tips to elevate your grill game. For all of you passionate about your grilling, COBS Bread’s gourmet buns are richer and more full-flavoured than your average bun, are baked from scratch daily, and will elevate any BBQ.

From finding the perfect spot by the lake or seaside to picking the best bun for your BBQ creations, we’ve got you covered on locations, and COBS Bread is bringing the buns.

Arguably one of the best beaches in Vancouver (amongst the many desirable spots we have here), Jericho is crowded Kits Beach’s chill neighbour.

With nets for beach volleyball, tennis courts, playing fields, a swim platform, views of the North Shore, and tons of picnic tables in the lush green space next to the soft sandy seaside Jericho makes for the ideal spot to set up camp for a day of barbequing. All you need to provide is the grill and the goods — like the full-flavoured and preservative-free COBS Bread Gourmet Hamburger Bun or the Herb & Garlic Gourmet Hamburger Bun — for the ultimate grill sesh.

If you’re looking to spend your BBQ day on a freshwater beach instead of salt, try Trout Lake. This popular Vancouver spot is known for its chill atmosphere and features free parking, a concession, a basketball court, a softball diamond, and an off-leash dog park at the north end of the lake.

Looking for picturesque city and ocean views all in the same spot? Then we highly recommend Sunset Beach.

Smack along the seawall, this beach is easily accessible — located at the mouth of False Creek and right in the centre of all of the West End’s action. Fire up your grill, get your burgers, hot dogs, condiments, and buns ready (only gourmet ones from COBS Bread will do for the best barbequing experience) — and get ready to chill out and people-watch along the city’s shore.

Right over the Lions Gate Bridge is Ambleside Park, where any seaside activity you can conjure up is likely possible.

This expansive outdoor area includes a dog beach, a sandy beach for swimming, and a pretty decked-out playground. The beach gives you a mirrored view of the city of Vancouver, offering unreal views of Stanley Park and Kitsilano, and the big, grassy field is perfect for a summer spike ball sesh (the best way to work up an appetite for your BBQ meal).

If you’re ready to get cooking outside, here’s a friendly reminder that your BBQ must be 75 cm from the ground, a full clean-up after you’re finished is required, and no BBQs are allowed on the actual sandy part of the beach areas — so stick to those nice grassy spots.

What are you waiting for? Get the grill ready and pick up your gourmet hot dog and burger buns from your local COBS Bread for the ultimate grilling experience.