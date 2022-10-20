Here’s how you can win a ski weekend for four (CONTEST)

Let’s face it, we all deserve a vacation, and what’s better than a snowy getaway on the ski slopes? Lucky for you, there’s a way you could get the ski vacation of your dreams.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Coast Hotels is running its #NoPlaceLikeCoast sweepstakes, in partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company, featuring over $70,000 in exciting prizes and a grand prize of a ski weekend for four.

Coast Hotels is one of North America’s fastest-growing, and one of Canada’s largest, hotel brands, with a total of 39 managed, owned, or franchised hotels — including 9 franchised properties in the USA.

The success of Coast Hotels is attributed to its exceptional service, prime locations, value, and guest satisfaction. With a Coast Rewards loyalty program that offers exclusive member-only rates and tons of great perks and benefits. Its hotels are also pet-friendly, feature the Coast-Clean, and refreshingly green programs which are focused on providing safe clean environments for their guests and sustainable practices for our environment.

The grand prize ski weekend includes a two-night stay in two rooms at the Coast Hillcrest Hotel, located in Revelstoke, BC, and four winter-day ski tickets for two winter-days. Other prizes given away so far have included a BBQ set, patio set and heater, 50 $100 dining gift cards, and a $500 Sport Check gift card.

Running monthly from now until December 31, you can enter the sweepstakes by signing up through the contest form, or following Coast Hotels’ Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Be sure to stay updated, as every month features a different way to win.

Embracing its wonderful, unique personalities, Coast Hotels offers a unique, local perspective that breaks away from the traditional hotel mould to preserve the character of every community its properties are situated in.

While the difference helps it stand out, the thing Coast Hotels has in common with the top-level hotel chains is its exceptional value and unmatched dedication to its guests.

Contest

For more information on how you can enter Coast Hotels #NoPlaceLikeCoast sweepstakes

Head to Coast Hotels’ #NoPlaceLikeCoast sweepstakes page Sign up for the sweepstakes Follow Coast Hotels on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to learn more details

Every month features a new prize, with a different way to enter. The contest closes on December 31, 2022, and the grand prize will be announced on January 03, 2023.

Be sure to read the full rules and regulations before entering.