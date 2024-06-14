Are you constantly looking for new skills to learn? Do you like finding ways to incorporate professional development into the path you’re already on?

If that sounds like you, you probably have a “growth mindset.” You’re committed to self-development, learning, and advancement in your personal and professional life. Going the extra mile is all part of the path to achieve your goals.

In turn, Coast Capital’s Elevate Chequing Account aims to go the extra mile for you. Coast Capital is dedicated to contributing to a better financial future for British Columbians, which is exemplified in the Elevate Chequing Account.

The Coursera advantage

Along with premium banking features — such as free e-transfers, more included ATM transactions, credit card rebates, and online ID theft monitoring — the Elevate Chequing Account comes with free access* to Coursera, a global online learning platform with over 11,000 courses and professional certificates from the likes of Yale, Princeton, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Intuit. That’s a retail value of $538 a year!

What does this mean for you? Well, how does a practically infinite amount of world-class educational content at your fingertips sound?

By opening a Coast Capital Elevate Chequing Account, you’ll unlock tools that could potentially help you elevate your earnings, grow your business, or refine your many skills, whether it be through side jobs, supplementary learning, or trying something entirely new!

Through your banking — which you have to do anyway — you can access a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips. Here are just some of the areas you can develop and potentially advance your career through Coursera and Coast Capital.

For Red Seal Trades and gig workers

Anyone working in the trades knows it’s more than just hands-on work. Like every career path, there’s the business side of things, and if you haven’t been trained in such aspects, there’s no better time than the present!

With Coursera, you can learn about bookkeeping basics, social media marketing, launching online businesses, and other small business-related courses that can benefit those who already have skills and experience in the Red Seal Trades and gig economy. You can take your career to the next level and diversify your skillset from the comfort of your home. Win-win!

Coursera has many leadership-based courses that can teach you how to promote management and interpersonal skills throughout your organization, driving you to inspire growth and productivity wherever you’re at, whether that’s in the office or on a job site.

You can learn how to adapt your communication style, develop emotional intelligence, provide feedback and coaching for managers, and more. These in-demand human skills are some of the most valuable for leaders of all levels and navigating day-to-day life. Some courses in this category include “Self Awareness and the Effective Leader,” and “Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators,” plus many more.

Like it or not, the future is here — and it demands an understanding of technology.

Technology-focused courses can help you master all things IT, cloud, security, and other critical technology areas. Learn how to establish a technology-proficient workforce with courses on programming basics, web development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, app development, and more.

Whether you’re looking to build your tech literacy from the ground up or want to stay competitive for in-demand tech roles, course partnerships with Google, Microsoft, and top universities will put your education in good hands.

Analyzing and interpreting data can drive your business with better decision-making and let you discover exciting new opportunities. The available data and analytics options can build foundational data literacy skills for beginners and also teach a thing or two to some experts out there.

Beginner courses include introductory data analysis, AI basics, and data visualization. For those with experience as a software engineer, data scientist, or business analyst, there are opportunities to refresh skills in those areas as well.

It’s no secret that financial skills are key to improving business performance, but did you know that only 14% of CFOs are confident that their teams are adequate in this area?

Financial courses can help you and your team to feel empowered with financial skills to safeguard against risk while streamlining operations. Improve financial literacy with courses on financial statements, financial modelling, and forecasting basics. If you want to kick things up a notch, you can learn skills in data management, auditing, and project management.

In an era where countless services and products are available at your fingertips, marketing skills set apart the good from the great. Coursera’s marketing courses offer training in digital marketing, SEO, and social media from experts at some of the top companies and universities in the world.

Developing basic marketing skills can give you a leg up no matter what your field is. Courses allow for skill development in communication and public relations, SEO, social media, brand management, digital marketing basics, and more.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg with the Coast Capital Elevate Chequing Account. Coursera and Coast Capital have ample opportunities for learning and skill development to positively impact both your personal and professional life, wherever the journey takes you.

So, what are you waiting for? Build your money muscle by applying for a Coast Capital Elevate Chequing Account today, and you could be on the path to advancing your career and potentially your future income in no time.

