Co-owning a home has become a popular way for Canadians to keep their home ownership dreams alive. However, for one Vancouver woman, that agreement has become a nightmare.

According to a petition filed to the BC Supreme Court, Marilyn Dawson is asking the court to order the sale of her and Charlotte Currie’s $3 million home and to equally split the sale earnings.

In the petition she filed, Dawson said she hasn’t been able to enjoy her home because Currie is “depriving” her of the “quiet enjoyment” of her side of the property.

Dawson also claims Currie has grown to be “hostile and aggressive” toward her and is not equally contributing to the maintenance and tax expenses for the Kitsilano heritage home.

Dawson lives in the basement suite of the home, the coach house and uses the backyard as her entrance, while Currie lives on the main floor and upstairs of the house and uses the front yard and main entrance.

Dawson and Currie have attempted to negotiate their co-living agreement, but they’ve not reached an agreement, according to the document.

The document goes on to read that in a 2023 assessment of the property, the home is valued at $2,991,000. Dawson estimates the property’s current market value to be about $3,000,000.

Dawson has asked the Respondent to buy out her interest but said Currie “has not offered to purchase the Petitioner’s interest.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.