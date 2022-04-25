If your idea of a dream job means being located near white sandy beaches, palm trees, and water that reflects a clear blue sky, Club Med is hiring for an opportunity you need to look into ASAP.

What Club Med calls the “Ultimate Green Job,” translates into you being able to live, work and play in Punta Cana on a 12-month mission.

Club Med suggests that the dream job it’s hiring for is literally the best job ever.

The job title is Sustainability Coordinator for North America and the Caribbean. Duties include training for resort staff, launching sustainable initiatives, and other administrative duties.

If you end up being the chosen one, you’ll be living in an all-inclusive resort surrounded by a lush tropical paradise. You’ll be meeting guests from all over the world while doing your part in protecting the planet on behalf of Club Med.

“As an integral member of our worldwide sustainability team, you will demonstrate your passion for CSR by supporting Club Med’s Happy To Care charter within our eight North American resorts (travel and adventure guaranteed).”

Club Med suggests creating a one-minute video that explains why you’re the perfect candidate “to stand out a little more.”

The Punta Cana resort is located in the Dominican Republic and you can learn all about it here.

In case you were wondering, the average temperature in Punta Cana is 27˚C for the next week.