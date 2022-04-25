NewsVentureEntrepreneursTechWorld NewsMedia

Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter, and opinions are divided

Amir Ali
|
Apr 25 2022, 7:50 pm
Kathy Hutchins | Twin Design/Shutterstock

After much speculation, the deal is done: Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter after he made an offer that the platform’s Board of Directors couldn’t refuse.

The $44 billion acquisition comes alongside promises made by Musk to bring changes that users have been asking for for years.

Twitter has been buzzing with speculation, and various forms of Twitter are trending, including “Twitter,” “The Twitter,” and “Titter.”

A statement released by Twitter says they’ve entered into a “definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion.”

After the transaction, Twitter will be a privately held company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said, “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important.”

Musk also has a quote included in the statement.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He added, “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

He also spoke about the potential of Twitter and wanting to unlock it for its users.

What are the people saying?

The news of the acquisition has become politically divisive. Some users are suggesting that this acquisition could mean the return of former US President Donald Trump.

Others say the money could’ve been put into something more meaningful.

Some feel that Musk shouldn’t be trusted.

Prior to the acquisition going through, some users said they’d leave Twitter if Musk took control. That sentiment seems to be growing.

Then there are those having fun with the news.

