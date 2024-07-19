NewsVentureTech

How the CrowdStrike outage is impacting BC

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jul 19 2024, 5:10 pm
How the CrowdStrike outage is impacting BC
oasisaumuel/Shutterstock

A technology outage caused chaos around the world Friday, taking health, broadcasting, travel, and retail systems offline.

CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm used by companies and services around the world, is experiencing a defect in its computers running Microsoft Windows. The company’s CEO says the outage is not due to a cyberattack or security threat.

Several major systems in BC are affected, impacting everything from healthcare to air travel.

Hospital computer systems not functioning normally

Vancouver Coastal Health shared Friday morning it’s impacted by the CrowdStrike outage but it’s doing its best to maintain patient care.

“We have implemented contingency plans to ensure that our health care services remain operational and that patient care is not disrupted to the best of our ability,” it said.

Fraser Health reported its computer systems were also impacted by the Crowdstrike outage.

Fraser Health cloudstrike

Fraser Health

Vancouver International Airport warns of flight cancellations

Air travel around the world has been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage, and YVR is no exception. The airport tweeted Friday that travellers should expect flight delays and cancellations.

“A global IT issue is causing disruptions to many technology systems, including airlines,” YVR said. “Passengers are encouraged to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.”

Morning coffee runs disrupted

The outage is also taking some retail sales systems offline. Customers who logged into their Starbucks app Friday morning got a pop-up informing them mobile ordering was not available.

Starbucks

Starbucks

CrowdStrike’s CEO has apologized for the difficulties the outage caused and said the company is committed to working with clients to bring their systems back online.

How has the CrowdStrike outage impacted you? Let us know in the comments.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
