Major shopping alert! A huge warehouse sale is coming to Richmond and it’s your opportunity to pick up some killer fashions.

Touching down at Lipont Place on Saturday, July 27, the Clobrary Warehouse Sale is offering trendy clothing from your favourite brands at discounted prices.

Whether you’re catching up on the last rays of summer or planning for the fall season ahead, the Clobrary Warehouse Sale has a range of women’s and men’s items to explore, like clothing, costumes, and accessories that’ll shine bright in your wardrobe.

Open to the public, this sale consists of brand-new, overstock items that the business wants to clear for more space. To make things extra fun, Clobrary is giving away free goodie bags filled with trendy accessories to the first 50 shoppers, so make sure you come early!

Find your sustainable, refreshed wardrobe

The only tool you need for the ultimate wardrobe, Clobrary aka the “clothing library,” is a service where subscribers can rent garments from a vast selection of fashionable and designer pieces.

It’s never been easier to create a virtual closet! Simply pick your garments of choice (or customized styles) and have them sent right to your front door. Once you’re done turning heads, just return all the clothing in the provided prepaid box and start the fashion cycle over again.

All available clothes are handpicked by Clobrary stylists to ensure quality and design, and are then they’re sent to laundry and dry-cleaning before shipping to clients. Clothing is available in men’s and women’s styles in various sizes.

With basic to premium subscription plans, you can enjoy fashionable attire with whatever pricing works for your budget. You’re getting the best deal out there since Clobrary has an extensive network of shipping partners and can offer the most competitive and lowest rates to shoppers.

Clobrary not only gives customers the chance to have an ever-evolving and fashion-forward wardrobe, but it is also a sustainable service that cuts down on textile waste. Stylish and environmentally concise? That’s what we like to hear.

Get ready to shop ’til you drop this weekend! RSVP to the Clobrary Warehouse Sale and start crafting your dream closet.

When: Saturday, July 27

When: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Lipont Place, Lot #2057 – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free! RSVP here.