"Classless bullsh*t": Fans call out TheScore, Sportsnet for anti-Oilers tweets

Jun 7 2022, 5:52 pm
TheScore/Sportsnet/Twitter

Two Canadian media outlets aren’t making any friends in Edmonton after their tweets about the Oilers getting eliminated from the playoffs.

The Oilers, which were swept out of the playoffs in four games in the Western Conference Final, were targeted by both Twitter accounts of TheScore and Sportsnet in posts after last night’s Game 4 loss.

In since-deleted tweets, TheScore and Sportsnet poked fun at the Oilers in creative but cruel ways.

TheScore’s tweet saw the Oilers logo erased by an Avalanche-coloured hockey glove, and replaced with the word “LOSERS”, captioned  “The Avalanche wipe out the Oilers after a great season”.

Sportsnet, meanwhile, showed a man falling face-first into a swamp after getting bonked on the head by an Avalanche logo, captioned “Turn the lights off, carry me home” after the Blink-182 lyric in the song All The Small Things.

Sportsnet’s tweet drove a particular stake into Oilers fans: it holds the television broadcast rights to the Oilers, showing all regular season and playoff games on its network. Additionally, Sportsnet’s parent company Rogers owns the naming rights to the Oilers’ arena, Rogers Place.

Fans were quick to show their displeasure with the two media companies for the negative posts, which were eventually taken down sometime between last night and this morning.

Neither Sportsnet nor TheScore has issued an apology.

