5 classic holiday cocktails with a twist to make over the festive season

The holiday countdown is on, and all we can think about are the festive evenings we’ll be spending with friends and family over the coming weeks.

With the temperatures dropping outside, cozying up by a fire (or the yule log channel — both work just fine) never sounded so good, especially after a long day of shopping for last-minute gifts.

If you’re looking for a cocktail to match the festive moment, you could consider making classic holiday cocktails with a twist on some of your seasonal favourites. To get the ideas flowing, here are five holiday cocktail recipes to try at home.

This fun take on a holiday classic is incredibly easy to make, and since the recipe serves two people, it’s a great choice for date night. To bring the espresso to life in the cocktail, you’ll need Patrón XO Café Coffee Liqueur. Combining Patrón tequila and the essence of Arabica coffee, this liqueur is the perfect cocktail (or dessert) ingredient, but it can be enjoyed neat too. However you serve it, you can anticipate notes of freshly roasted coffee with hints of chocolate and agave.

Ingredients:

6 oz. (180 ml) eggnog (use your favourite brand of eggnog base)

3 oz. (90 ml) Patrón XO Café

ground cinnamon, for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the eggnog according to your favourite brand of eggnog base. Measure eggnog and Patrón XO Café into a cocktail shaker or blender without ice. Shake or blend then strain the liquid neat into two cups and garnish with a light sprinkle of ground cinnamon. This eggnog cocktail can be served cold or optionally, served hot by microwaving for one minute.

In the midst of the holiday bustle, schedule a time to catch up with a friend and sit back to enjoy a cocktail (this recipe makes enough for two). Like any good libation, the ingredients make this nutty eggnog cocktail shine, including Frangelico Liqueur, an Italian hazelnut liqueur blended with coffee, vanilla, and cocoa — presented in a bottle shaped like Franciscan friar’s cassock (robe). Bacardí Gold Rum adds to this with spectacularly rich flavours of caramel, vanilla, toffee, ripe bananas, brown sugar, and orange zest.

Ingredients:

6 oz. (180 ml) eggnog (use your favourite brand of eggnog base)

2 oz. (60 ml) Frangelico

1 oz. (30 ml) Bacardí Gold Rum

grated chocolate, for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the eggnog according to your favourite brand of eggnog base. Measure eggnog, Frangelico, and rum into a cocktail shaker or blender without ice. Shake or blend, then strain neat into two cocktail coupes. Garnish with a light sprinkle of grated chocolate.

If you’re ready to change things up from a cold cocktail to a slightly more retro option as you celebrate with family, consider the classic hot toddy. Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey is a wonderful base for this cocktail because its character comes from the correct balance of mature whiskeys blended. The nose of this medium amber-gold-in-colour whiskey presents a mild blend of lemony, spicy, and malty notes with undertones of vanilla and charred wood. Meanwhile, a light citrus fruitiness rounds out the warming palate of toasted wood, vanilla, and hints of sweet spices.

Ingredients:

½ oz. (15 ml) lemon juice

½ oz. (15 ml) honey

1 cinnamon stick

1½ oz. (45 ml) whisky

6 to 8 oz. (180 to 240 ml) hot water

Instructions:

The classic recipe for a single hot toddy is 1½ oz. (45 ml) whisky mixed with ½ oz. (15 ml) each lemon juice and honey, topped with about 6 to 8 oz. (180 to 240 ml) hot water and stirred with a cinnamon stick. (If you’re making a batch, that’s a 3:1 ratio of spirit to sour and sweet.) You can adjust the sweetness to taste. Blended scotch and Canadian whiskies work well, as does a spicy, fruity Irish whisky like Tullamore D.E.W.

Tropical Toddy

If you find yourself regularly daydreaming about tropical destinations during winter, this cocktail is a must-try. Starring aged Jamaican rum Appleton Estate 8-Year-Old Reserve Rum, it’s a real treat for any hot toddy enthusiast. The rum is known for its smoothness and no sugar is added before bottling. You can expect the addition of vanilla and baking spice notes coupled with lush aromas of apricot and candied orange peel in this tropical cocktail.

Ingredients:

½ oz. (15 ml) lime juice

½ oz. (15 ml) brown sugar

Mini marshmallow and 1½ oz. (45 ml) aged rum

6 to 8 oz. (180 to 240 ml) hot water

Instructions:

Follow the same method as a classic hot toddy. Use tropical lime for your sour component, but instead of honey, lean on best-quality brown sugar (natural cane sugar or demerara sugar) to sweeten. Garnish with a mini-marshmallow toasted with a culinary torch.

Gin & Juice Toddy

Ginthusiasts don’t have to miss out on the chance to try a winter warming cocktail because this recipe infuses the distilled spirit in a new approach to a classic hot toddy. For an impeccably smooth and alluring finish that offers a delicate balance of subtle floral notes, gentle spice, and a soft citrus finish, you can use Hendrick’s Lunar Gin. This gin boasts a built-in botanical profile of honeysuckle and rose, juniper and peppercorn, and a welcome flavour of Pink Lady apple.

Ingredients:

½ oz. (15 ml) grapefruit juice

½ oz. (15 ml) honey

1 honeycomb stirrer or honey stick

1½ oz. (45 ml) gin

6 to 8 oz. (180 to 240 ml) hot water

Instructions:

Follow the same method as a classic hot toddy. Choose a wildflower or clover honey to sweeten, and brighten it with a squeeze of tart grapefruit juice. Little wooden honeycomb stirrers or honey sticks (a straw-like single serving of sweet nectar) make cute garnishes.

