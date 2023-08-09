Small property tax refund coming for City of North Vancouver residents

Some residential and business property owners within the jurisdiction of the City of North Vancouver will receive a small property tax refund.

In a rare bulletin today, the municipal government states it recently identified a clerical error in its 2023 property tax notices, with an entry miscalculation leading to a total over-collection of $75,784, representing about 0.05% of the City’s total tax revenue for 2023.

The impacts are seen across different property classes, with the lowest in residential tax notices, averaging $1.89, and the highest in major industry tax notices, averaging $492.02.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this clerical error might cause,” said Larry Sawrenko, Chief Financial Officer for the City of North Vancouver, in a statement. “We want to assure all affected property owners that the necessary credits have been applied to their tax accounts and enhanced controls have been put in place to prevent a future occurrence of this nature.”

The City states the error was immediately corrected and credits were applied to all affected tax accounts after a review.

No action is required by affected property owners, as they will receive an automatic credit in their 2024 statements when property taxes are due. But any property owner looking to seek an immediate refund can reach out to the municipal government.