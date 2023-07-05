BC city councillor killed in crash en route to see family

A city councillor for Merritt, BC, was killed in a crash Tuesday and her family and colleagues are mourning the sudden loss.

Claire Newman was travelling to see family when she was struck by a vehicle outside of Valemount, BC, according to a news release from the municipality.

“To lose a light like Claire Newman in such a tragic way has left a giant hole in my heart and the heart of everyone who came into contact with her,” Mayor Michael Goetz said. “Claire was the cheerleader of this Council and a driving force that you rarely come across.”

Merritt is lowering its flags to half-mast to mourn Newman’s death and has asked citizens to respect the family’s privacy. City Hall is accepting flowers from those who wish to honour her.

Daily Hive has reached out to RCMP for the area for details about the crash.