City of Chilliwack is hiring and you could earn up to $50 per hour

If you’re looking to spring into Spring with a new career, then look no further than Chilliwack.

The City of Chilliwack is hiring for tons of jobs, and some of them come with a very nice salary. So, it’s time to update your resume and practice some interview questions if you like the sound of any of these jobs.

Senior Environmental Specialist – Landfill Systems Operator

Description: This role is a part of the engineering department at the Bailey Sanitary Landfill and requires the applicant to assist in management and maintenance tasks to ensure the safe operation and expansion of the Landfill Gas System.

Salary: $50.32/Hour

Victim Services Caseworker

Description: The successful applicant for this role will complete work in crisis intervention and provide support services to victims and witnesses of crime. The role will also require the caseworker to attend the secne of police crisis call-outs and provide emotional support to victims.

Salary: $35.26/Hour

Assistant Fire Chief – Training and Operations

Description: The assistant fire chief will be primarily responsible for the Fire Department’s training program, managing staff development for on-call firefighters and fire officers. You must have at least 10 years of fire suppression experience to apply for this job.

Salary: $154,123.79/Year

Parks Worker

Description: The successful candidate for this role will be responsible for performing a range of maintenance activities around the park, including landscaping and horticultural work.

Salary: $32.54/Hour

Prisoner Guard

Description: This role requires the two successful applicants to conduct a variety of security and administrative duties, including documenting the movement of prisoners in and out of cells in the log book and conducting physical checks of prisoners when necessary.

Salary: $33.03/Hour

Block Watch Program Clerk

Description: The Block Watch Program Clerk will assist management at the Community Police Office by preparing documents and typing various correspondence from copies and drafts. Applicants must be familiar with the City /Speed Watch and Crime Free Multi-Housing Programs.

Salary: $32.04//Hour

