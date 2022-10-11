If haunted houses and spooky-themed events aren’t exactly your idea of fun, why not opt for something a little different this October?

The Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) — a non-profit organization that helps people in crisis — is holding a very special soirée on Thursday, October 27 and it’s sure to be an evening of excitement.

The event, which is being presented by The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund, is set to feature circus-inspired performers, live music, and lots of activities.

Entertainment on the night will be provided by NRZ Productions, an international circus company with a focus on specialty acts. The group consists of stellar performers from all different facets of entertainment, such as Cirque Du Soleil alumni, theatre actors, and even opera singers. Get ready for some truly unique performances as they showcase their incredible talents.

Cookin’ With Brass, an energetic and brassy collective from Vancouver, will also be making an appearance. The band features diverse, talented musicians that proudly include female and BIPOC horn players — and they’ll be providing guests with some upbeat tunes to dance the night away to.

There will also be a performance from Bill Costin, a professional musical director and composer, who’s known for cabaret-style shows and jazzy tunes.

What’s more, guests will also get to take part in a spectacular live auction and a fun-filled raffle, with some cool prizes to be won. Proceeds from the event will go towards FSGV’s work supporting empowering individuals, families, and communities.

Since 1928, FSGV’s expert staff have been helping youth experiencing homelessness, families, and children impacted by trauma, victims of domestic violence, and other vulnerable people.

Tickets are currently on sale until October 27 at 12 pm.

When: Thursday, October 27

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Terminal City Club, 837 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $250 per ticket or a group of 10 for $1,900