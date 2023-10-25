A circumcision clinic in Metro Vancouver is getting the troll treatment online as people flock to its Google review section to leave sarcastic evaluations.

Most of the sarcastic reviews come in the last few days, and the clinic’s Google rating has dropped to 1.6 stars out of five.

“Took a little too much off the sides but missed some on the top. Not bad tho,” a reviewer identified as Scott Gue wrote.

“Best circumcision I had in a while. Highly recommend it!” another one-star reviewer wrote.

“Came for the sushi next door. Left with a full belly and a circumcision. Now that’s what I call convenience,” a reviewer with the moniker Tyler Kramer wrote.

“I asked the doc to take about two inches off the side but he took the whole damn thing,” a review from a user identified as Yousef Ahmad said.

Some reviews are more serious, with Geoff Backman calling circumcision a “barbaric mutilation of little babies,” adding those working with the clinic should be ashamed.

Circumcision is a practice that removes the foreskin from the head of the penis. It’s often performed on babies soon after birth, though boys and men undergo the procedure as well.

Circumcision is a common practice in certain cultures, although the Canadian Paediatric Society does not recommend it as a routine procedure for all baby boys, and the cost is not covered provincially by BC’s Medical Services Plan. The starting cost of circumcision at the review-bombed Surrey clinic is $545.