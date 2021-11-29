Here's when Cineplex will release "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tickets in Canada

Spider-Man fans, the time has come.

Cineplex will release Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets at 12 pm EST/ 9 am PT on Monday, November 29.

Ticket sales for the highly anticipated movie went live in the US at midnight, promptly crashing movie ticket sites.

In Canada, fans have been anxiously awaiting the announcement from Cineplex as to when tickets will be available.

Fans welcomed the news on Monday as the movie theatre said they didn’t have a specific date and time yet in a tweet last night.

Hi there! Currently, we do not have a specific date and time yet as to when tickets for Spider-Man NWH will be available, however you may check the website at https://t.co/Y7H6oMEokO or our social media platforms every now and then for updates. — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) November 29, 2021

Currently, Cineplex has a ticket page ready for the movie, but when you click “get tickets,” nothing appears under its list of available films.

Fans took to Twitter to hilariously express their frustrations.

I’m ready to fight everyone at cineplex rn — elizabeth Mendes (@LMfansince2011) November 29, 2021

Me: I need No Way Home tickets Cineplex: pic.twitter.com/scSoyfA9Dy — TheMaxFX (@BigManMAXIMO) November 29, 2021

Cineplex still not showing any advance tickets to buy for #SpiderManNoWayHome yet pic.twitter.com/5h8ej432yw — tori (@siciliangeckoo) November 29, 2021

Good morning to everyone except cineplex for not giving any news abt the spider man tickets — s-oh oh oh-phieᶜ🎄🎅🏻 art 📍 (@figeeenaccalmie) November 29, 2021

Those who live in a city with Landmark Cinemas can breathe a sigh of relief. No Way Home tickets are currently available on their site, which luckily hasn’t experienced any crashes!

if u live near a landmark the websites working!! I got mine 30 minutes ago!! — julie♡ (@mcujulie) November 29, 2021