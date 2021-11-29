CuratedPop Culture

Here's when Cineplex will release "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tickets in Canada

Nov 29 2021, 3:58 pm
Spider-Man fans, the time has come.

Cineplex will release Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets at 12 pm EST/ 9 am PT on Monday, November 29.

Ticket sales for the highly anticipated movie went live in the US at midnight, promptly crashing movie ticket sites.

In Canada, fans have been anxiously awaiting the announcement from Cineplex as to when tickets will be available.

Fans welcomed the news on Monday as the movie theatre said they didn’t have a specific date and time yet in a tweet last night.

Currently, Cineplex has a ticket page ready for the movie, but when you click “get tickets,” nothing appears under its list of available films.

Fans took to Twitter to hilariously express their frustrations.

Those who live in a city with Landmark Cinemas can breathe a sigh of relief. No Way Home tickets are currently available on their site, which luckily hasn’t experienced any crashes!

