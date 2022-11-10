Cineplex is hosting a FREE holiday movie day across Canada next week
Cineplex wants all of Canada to treat themselves to a free movie day this month.
For its 10th edition, Cineplex Community Day will offer guests a selection of popular movies for zero moolah.
All proceeds from donations and select concession sales will go toward supporting the BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).
Guests will also enjoy all the classic movie theatre concessions (popcorn, soft drinks, and select candy), each for just $2.50.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving,” says Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and, of course, our legendary popcorn.”
This year’s Community Day lineup of free family-friendly favourites includes:
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2: The Lost City
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Participating Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors for Community Day at 9 am (local time), and tickets will work on a first-come, first-served basis.
Showtimes will begin at 9:30 am (local time), and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon.
Films will be screened in English and French, depending on the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres.
Cineplex Community Day
When: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: Doors open at 9 am
Where: Participating theatres across Canada
Price: Movies are free, concession snacks at $2.50