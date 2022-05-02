4 places with special Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals in Vancouver
Cinco de Mayo – the holiday that commemorates the Mexican military victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla – is often mistaken for Mexico’s day of Independence.
The holiday is actually celebrated more in North America than it is in Mexico, where it is not formally observed by much of the country. Despite this, Cinco de Mayo remains a reason for those outside of Mexico to celebrate and learn about its culture and food.
There are many ways to join in the festivities – which take place on Thursday, May 5 – but a great start is with the food and drink.
Mexican food is more than just tacos and margaritas – though we love those, too – and Cinco de Mayo is a great time to expand your knowledge of the cuisine. From traditional fare to different regional varieties to new school takes, these are some of the best Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals happening in Vancouver this year.
Chancho Tortilleria
This Yaletown spot is offering special Cinco de Mayo take-home taco kits so you can celebrate wherever you want this year. Each kit, which costs $55, includes fresh-made corn tortillas, carnitas (or veggie options!), chips and guacamole, salsa, black beans, and a margarita-making kit. The restaurant is accepting pre-orders now so don’t wait until Thursday.
Address: 560 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9219
Lavish Liquid pop-up at Blaze Gourmet Burgers
This week, Lavish Liquid will be hosting three days of Cinco de Mayo cocktail pop-ups at Blaze Gourmet Burgers. On Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5 from 4 pm to 10 pm, and on Friday, May 6 from 4 pm to 11 pm, there will be a special beer and cocktail menu at the burger spot, spotlighting tequila-based drinks. Expect palomas, hibiscus margaritas, and tequila sours!
Address: Blaze Gourmet Burgers, 43 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Alimentaria Mexicana
This Granville Island spot specializes in “Mexican cuisine, culture, and heritage.” This year, it’s offering special Cinco de Mayo birria taco kits, featuring everything you need to make the restaurant’s fan-favourite at home. You can pre-order your kit now and pick it up on May 4 between 1 and 7 pm.
Address: 1596 Johnston St, Vancouver
Phone: 236-521-8438
Tacomio
The Cinco de Mayo special at this Mexican spot is going to be legendary this year. Tacomio is offering two tacos for $5 or one Baja fish taco for $5 –only available for pick-up through online or in-person ordering with the code CINCOF and CINCOT.
Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-868-7041