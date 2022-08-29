NewsPolitics

Trudeau calls out "cowardly behaviour" after Chrystia Freeland threatened (VIDEO)

Aug 29 2022, 5:06 pm
Art Babych/Shutterstock

Politicians across the country have voiced their support for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after she was threatened in Alberta.

The video surfaced over the weekend of Freeland getting into an elevator in Grande Prairie when a couple started swearing at her.

Since then, reaction has been coming in from all over as politicians condemn this type of behaviour.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a very clear statement against the threatening nature of the video.

“This kind of cowardly behaviour threatens and undermines our democracy,” Trudeau said to the media.

Meanwhile, the leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, notes this is part of an alarming trend.

“The growing number of incidents targeting women — journalists, politicians, and their staff — are alarming,” he said in a tweet. “I want my daughter — and all women — to know they belong everywhere. I know Canadians do, too.”

The incident happened in Alberta, the home province of Freeland. Jyoti Gondek is Calgary’s first woman mayor and listed a number of examples of this sort of thing also happening to her in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“This incident is not isolated and it brings up too much pain. And fear. Yes, fear,” she stated.

“During the 2017 civic election, I had a man call to tell me he knew where I lived and I should watch out. He then confronted me in person at a public debate. He was about 6’2”, 200 lbs,” she explained. “In an open area packed with people, he loomed over me to hiss that he had made that call and he would make sure I lost the election. He then sat in the front row leering at me for the whole event. I compartmentalized the fear, cleared my head, and crushed the debate.

“In January 2022, protestors came to my home to air their grievances over pandemic measures. Unbeknownst to me, they stood on my driveway until I opened the garage door when they scurried to the street. My mum was with me. We closed the door quickly and went back in.”

She ended the thread by stating, “Like all the other women speaking up, I’m not going to back down or give up. Fear doesn’t win. We have work to do. Let’s go.👊🏻”

For her part, Freeland also released a statement on social media saying this will not deter her from visiting Alberta again.

Chrystia Freeland statment/@cafreeland

