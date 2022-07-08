Step inside these brand-new apartments for rent on Robson Street (PHOTOS)

The continuous updates on Vancouver’s housing market have the future of homeownership looking a little intimidating (to say the least) for anyone with less than a couple million dollars in the bank.

But this isn’t the only factor that has the idea of renting in Vancouver looking better and better every day. The freedom to live where you want, when you want, and reap the rewards of amazing amenities without any of the lousy property taxes — now that’s a concept we’re warming up to.

And buildings like downtown Vancouver’s newest high-rise rental, Chronicle, boast all of the impressive perks imaginable. This renter’s paradise is smack in the middle of all of Vancouver’s action; amidst the city’s best dining, shopping, and natural beauty. But with all of its everyday necessities on-site, you may never even want to leave.

At your downtown-doorstep

Located on Robson Street, Chronicle puts you in the heart of the city with an uber close proximity to locations like the Financial District and Stanley Park. Whether you’re looking for a brag-worthy brunch spot or a seaside running route, it’s all at your fingertips.

The convenience of the location applies to just about anything you could need. Nearby are various markets, convenience and grocery stores, as well as locally renowned restaurants, such as Cardero’s and Nightingale.

For shopping, Alberni Street’s luxury row offers high-end options and if you’re looking for something at a different price point, you’ll find a range of retailers right on Robson.

To get to the seawall is a mere eight-minute walk, and from there lies hours of routes that offer (arguably) some of Vancouver’s best views. Or, head south to English Bay Beach, which is only 15 minutes away.

Next-level amenities

With all that said of Chronicle’s fabulous surrounding areas, the best parts of this building are undebatably what’s inside of it.

The Parlour is Chronicle’s in-house theatre — a cozy media room with a big-screen TV for movie nights or catching any big game. The Athletic Club serves as the building’s fully-equipped fitness centre, with 180-degree views of the city’s skyline.

If you’re looking for a place to hang out with friends, there’s no need to leave your building. The Screen Room has a fireplace, comfortable seating, and a games area. For those who entertain, the Eatery is a space boasting a Chef’s kitchen and dining area along with an outdoor cooking space.

Also on-site is the Study, an elegant lobby lounge with an enclosed coworking space and meeting room. Lastly, your furry friends will enjoy the Bark Park — a private pet run and relief station — and the Pet Spa for a wash and blow dry.

Sophisticated modern suites

At Chronicle, renters can choose from a collection of brand-new studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom, pet-friendly residences. Plus, a select few will give residents the opportunity to live on top of it all in a Penthouse suite — only two of these picturesque homes remain.

The homes boast contemporary, integrated kitchen finishes, and (depending on the specific unit) showcase views of the water, mountain, and/or city.

The interiors were designed with every moment of the day in mind, offering loads of natural lights and a flex space that’s perfect as a den or office. The homes offer wide and expansive balconies as well as in-suite laundry, true air conditioning, and come with award-winning management by GWL Realty Advisors Residential.

To learn more about renting at Chronicle, visit the property’s website.