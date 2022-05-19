North Van teen becomes first-ever female skater drafted by CHL team

History has been made in junior hockey.

North Vancouver teenager Chloe Primerano was drafted by the Vancouver Giants this afternoon in the WHL Prospects Draft. It’s the first time in Canadian major junior hockey history that a female skater has been picked in a CHL draft.

Primerano was picked by her hometown team in the 13th round, 268th overall — following a season that saw the 15-year-old score 19 points in 30 games with the Burnaby Winter Club’s U15 prep team.

“Chloe’s play this season in the top U15 league in Canada made her fully deserving of this selection today,” said Giants GM Barclay Parneta.

“The Vancouver Giants are happy to recognize her strong play by drafting her to the Western Hockey League.”

Primerano is an excellent skater, according to Taylor Green, the WHL’s manager of hockey operations.

“She is adept at moving the puck and is calm under the pressure of opposing forechecks,” Green said of the 5-foot-8 defender. “She is able to deliver the puck crisply both in breakout and transition situations. Her processing speed allows her to consistently make good decisions in all three zones of the rink.”

Female goalies have been drafted by CHL teams before, but Primerano is the first skater. Goaltender Taya Currie became the first female drafted by an OHL team last year. In March, Eve Gascon became the third female goalie in QMJHL history to appear in-game.

Former Team Canada goalies Shannon Szabados, Manon Rheaume, and Charline Labonte all played in CHL games in their careers as well.