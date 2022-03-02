Lululemon founder wants to "catalyze the pace of innovation globally"

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is scheduled to make an announcement in Vancouver next week.

Details are scant on what he’s announcing, but a media invite says it will “catalyze the pace of innovation globally.”

The controversial billionaire helped make athleisure mainstream, although he’s also known for owning Vancouver’s most expensive home and saying women whose thighs rub together shouldn’t wear Lululemon.

Wilson resigned as Lululemon CEO in 2013 and sold a portion of his shares in 2014. In 2015, he also stepped down from the company’s board of directors. Three years later, he released an unauthorized tell-all book titled Little Black Stretchy Pants about his time with the company.

Wilson hasn’t said whether his announcement will be a new business venture or something else entirely. He’s scheduled to speak in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood at 11 am Pacific Time on March 8. The day happens to be International Women’s Day.