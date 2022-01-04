New assessments detail the top 10 priciest properties in BC
Have you received your BC property assessment yet? While many areas around the Lower Mainland are seeing big jumps in value, others are seeing multi-million dollar increases.
BC Assessment has a new tool where you can check out the most expensive properties in BC, and we had to go through them.
And, spoiler alert: Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s pricey property cracked the list, going up a cool $6.3 million in the past 12 months.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
10. 4857 Belmont Ave, Vancouver
Type: Acreage
Total value: $33,910,000
Last year’s value: $31,576,000
Built: 1986
9. 4749 Belmont Ave, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total value: $33,959,000
Last year’s value: $25,764,000
Built: 2019
8. 4773 Belmont Ave, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total value: $35,078,000
Last year’s value: $32,787,000
Built: 2010
7. 8030 Alpine Way, Whistler
Type: Acreage
Total value: $35,819,000
Last year’s value: $26,877,000
Built: 2019
6. 2815 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total Value: $38,267,000
Previous year’s value: $34,269,000
Built: 1962
5. 4719 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total Value: $39,912,000
Previous year’s value: $35,500,000
Built: 1997
4. 4743 Belmont Ave, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total value: $40,913,000
Last year’s value: $33,839,000
Built: 1992
3. James Island
Type: Acreage
Total value: $54,716,000
Previous year’s value: $57,980,000
Built: 2008
2. 4707 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total value: $64,600,000
Previous year’s value: $60,362,000
Built: 2007
1. 3085 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
Type: Single Family Residence
Total value: $73,147,000
Last year’s value: $66,828,000
Built: 2008
Well, there ya have it. I guess we should be happy we can’t afford these pricy properties…I mean, just think of those property tax bills…