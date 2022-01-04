NewsReal EstateUrbanized

New assessments detail the top 10 priciest properties in BC

The mansion owned by Chip Wilson in Point Grey (Google)

Have you received your BC property assessment yet? While many areas around the Lower Mainland are seeing big jumps in value, others are seeing multi-million dollar increases.

BC Assessment has a new tool where you can check out the most expensive properties in BC, and we had to go through them.

And, spoiler alert: Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s pricey property cracked the list, going up a cool $6.3 million in the past 12 months.

Here’s a look at the top 10:

10. 4857 Belmont Ave, Vancouver

4857 Belmont Avenue Vancouver

4857 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Type: Acreage 

Total value:  $33,910,000

Last year’s value: $31,576,000

Built: 1986

9. 4749 Belmont Ave, Vancouver

4749 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence 

Total value: $33,959,000

Last year’s value: $25,764,000

Built: 2019

8. 4773 Belmont Ave, Vancouver

4857 Belmont Avenue Vancouver

Type: Single Family Residence 

Total value: $35,078,000

Last year’s value: $32,787,000

Built: 2010

7. 8030 Alpine Way, Whistler

8030 Alpine Way, Whistler (Google Maps)

Type: Acreage

Total value: $35,819,000

Last year’s value: $26,877,000

Built: 2019

6. 2815 Point Grey Rd, Vancouver

2815 Point Grey Road Vancouver

2815 Point Grey Road, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence 

Total Value:  $38,267,000

Previous year’s value: $34,269,000

Built: 1962

5. 4719 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver

4719 Belmont Avenue Vancouver

4719 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence 

Total Value: $39,912,000

Previous year’s value: $35,500,000

Built: 1997

4. 4743 Belmont Ave, Vancouver

4743 Belmont Avenue Vancouver

4743 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence 

Total value: $40,913,000

Last year’s value: $33,839,000

Built: 1992

3. James Island

James Island, BC (Shutterstock)

Type: Acreage 

Total value: $54,716,000

Previous year’s value: $57,980,000

Built: 2008

2. 4707 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver

4707 Belmont Avenue Vancouver

4707 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence

Total value: $64,600,000

Previous year’s value: $60,362,000

Built: 2007

1. 3085 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

These are BC's top 10 most expensive homes (PHOTOS)

The mansion owned by Chip Wilson in Point Grey, Vancouver/ (Google Maps)

Type: Single Family Residence

Total value: $73,147,000

Last year’s value: $66,828,000

Built: 2008

Well, there ya have it. I guess we should be happy we can’t afford these pricy properties…I mean, just think of those property tax bills…

