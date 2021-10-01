Chill Pill Comedy is back with two shows this Sunday

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is currently required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Vancouver’s hottest monthly live professional stand-up comedy show will feature two shows and two line ups this Sunday in Gastown.

After a success launch this summer, Chill Pill Comedy is excited to host two back to back showcases this Sunday, 3 October. Taking place at Portside Pub in Gastown, both shows will feature a stellar line up comics who have appeared on shows like CBC, Comedy Central, Netflix, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel.

Catch the early show or settle in for a double feature comedy event. Between the showcases enjoy the live DJ, food, drinks and onscreen artwork. Chill Pill Comedy will be donating $1 from each ticket purchased to the Canadian Cancer Society in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The lineup for Chill pIll Comedy’s early show on October 3 includes, Yumi Nagashima, Martin Navarro, Julisa Bartel, Aaron Arya, Talie Perry, Steev Letts, Efthimios Nasiopoulos, and will be hosted by Sophia Johnson.

The late show will be featuring Jane Staton, Abdul Ali, Akeem Hoyte Charles, Nancy Ho, Hassan Phills, Toddy, and will be hosted by Talie Perry



When: October 3rd, 2021

Where: The Portside Pub — 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm (early show), 9:30 pm (late show)

Tickets: Online