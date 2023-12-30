Two BC children have died from a flu-related illness 

The province is warning families of influenza activity in BC after two children died from flu-related illnesses.

According to the Provincial Health Services Authority, influenza activity in children has been at the highest levels since the start of this respiratory season. This is why the BC Centre for Disease and Control (BCCDC) is reminding people to “take prevention measures and seek care amid elevated levels of influenza and respiratory infections.”

Elevated influenza and RSV activity the province is currently experiencing are similar to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, PHSA said.

On Friday, the BCCDC said the two influenzas occurred in the past two weeks. These are the only flu-related deaths in children the BCCDC is aware of during this respiratory season.

“Early findings indicate the two children experienced secondary bacterial infections contributing to severe illness, which can be a complication of influenza,” PHSA said.

“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the loss of a loved one,” it added.

The PHSA encourages people to get immunized, as it is the “best way to prevent serious illness.”

“Vaccination is particularly important for children at highest risk of severe outcomes,” it said.

Other steps to keep you and your loved ones safe include staying home when you’re feeling sick, washing your hands regularly and avoiding touching your face. The PHSA also recommends that if you have any symptoms of respiratory illness, practice respiratory etiquette when outdoors, like Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.