Canadian chicken, the main character of dinners

Editor’s note: This article was written by Chicken Farmers of Canada and submitted to Daily Hive.

You are what you eat. We’ve all heard that before, am I right? But have you ever wondered what’s in your food? If you’re reading this, you’re most likely living in Canada, which is good news because, when it comes to good sources of protein, you can trust that Canadian chicken farmers have your back.

Here’s a quick rundown on raising chickens in Canada. More than 90% of chicken farms are family-owned. Each farmer must adhere to the Raised by a Canadian Farmer Animal Care Program, which is based on science and includes some of the strictest regulations in the world when it comes to caring for birds.

It’s founded on codes developed by the National Farm Animal Care Council, a world leader in bringing together stakeholders with different perspectives — farmers, veterinarians, processors, transporters, animal welfare associations, and provincial/federal governments — and includes a public consultation period. This program is mandatory and second- and third-party audited.

Now, let’s talk nutrition. Chicken is a good source of lean protein, one of the three macronutrients our bodies need to function optimally. But it’s also full of micronutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium, and vitamin B12, which are important for red blood cells and preventing anemia.

Chicken is one of the most versatile foods in the world. You can create complex recipes or keep it simple with five-ingredient meals. Whichever is more your style, there are tons of recipes to try at chicken.ca.

Another fact is light intensity and duration are carefully managed to ensure proper periods of rest and to promote flock health. Also, the use of hormones and steroids has been illegal since the ’60s.