FoodFood News

Chick-fil-A Canada just added spicy chicken strips to its menu

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Mar 23 2022, 5:14 pm
Chick-fil-A Canada just added spicy chicken strips to its menu
@chickfilacanada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.

Indian

Desi Turka Indian Cuisine Inc.
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Marine Gateway
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant

Spicy chicken nuggets, spicy chicken sandwich and now, spicy Chick-n-Strips! Chick-fil-A Canada has added a new item to its menu.

Chick-fil-A locations in Canada are serving up more heat with the addition of Spicy Chick-n-Strips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chick-fil-A Canada (@chickfilacanada)

They’re made from the most tender part of the chicken breast, according to the chain, and are seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, hand-breaded and cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.

Snag these puppies up in three-count or four-count options.

Don’t have a Chick-fil-A near you? Don’t worry, because the company plans to open a ton of restaurant locations across the country by 2025.

They have already opened their fourth location in Toronto, at 336 Queen Street West, this year.The opening joins their other locations at 1 Bloor Street, at Yorkdale Mall and at STC.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT