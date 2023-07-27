There’s no doubt that Canadians love mac ’n cheese and are equally enthusiastic about their fondness for ketchup, but what about together? This is one long-standing debate and we know which side the Cheetos® brand is on.

Introducing Cheetos Mac ’n Cheese Cheesy Ketchup flavour pasta with sauce, a combo of creamy cheesiness that features a classic pasta and cheese with ketchup for one boldly delicious bite.

Haven’t tried it yet? What are you waiting for! It’s tasty and you can take our word for it. According to a survey conducted by Cheetos, nearly a quarter* of Canadians who eat mac ’n cheese add ketchup.

And it turns out Gen Z are the most daring among us: 31% of Gen Z Canadians who eat mac ‘n cheese do so with ketchup.

Whether you’re all for coating your cheesy noodles in sweet ketchup or wouldn’t dare tarnish your mac’s pure cheesiness, Cheetos has settled this heated debate once and for all with Cheetos S(Mac)k Talk — a social media show from two much-loved brands, Cheetos and MuchMusic.

In the show that launched on National Mac and Cheese Day (July 14), popular MuchMusic VJs duke it out — Team Ketchup vs. Team Cheese — to reveal the winner. Spoiler alert…it’s Team Ketchup!

Watch the debate here and see the VJs go toe-to-toe on hot topics including does AI belong in music, pineapple on pizza and — of course — ketchup on mac.

But however you mac ‘n cheese, just make sure you’re out with the old and in with the bold and cheesy deliciousness that is the Cheetos Mac ’n Cheese line-up with four flavours (Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño, NEW Cheesy Ketchup and NEW 4 Cheesy). There’s truly something for every type of mac lover.

So get your paws on a box today — all the flavours are available in a mac ‘n cheese aisle near you.