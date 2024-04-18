Cheapest gas stations for BC drivers heading into the US

With BC gas prices putting many drivers into a financial spiral, it’s no wonder that some are looking south of the border to fill up their tanks and take advantage of cheaper prices in the US.

The stress over the continued high fuel prices has made crossing the Canada-US border even more appealing for drivers. If you have a Nexus and an hour to spare, many argue that it’s worth the trip.

So, we took a look at the best places to get gas by spotting stations selling cheap fuel on GasBuddy and converting USD per gallon to CAD per litre with an online tool.

As of Thursday afternoon, gas prices in Vancouver range around $2.05 to $2.11 per litre. Below are the top spots we found in the US which could save you as much as 50 cents per litre.

These stations are about 15 minutes away from the Peace Arch border crossing:

Speedway Express: 371 3rd St Blaine, WA

Regular: USD $4.59 per gallon = CAD $1.668 per litre

Exxon: 321 D St Blaine, WA

Regular: USD $4.60 per gallon = CAD $1.672 per litre

Shell: 1503 H St Blaine, WA

Regular: USD $4.69 per gallon = CAD $1.705 per litre

These stations are about 30 minutes away from the Peace Arch border crossing:

Pilot: 1678 Main St Ferndale, WA

Regular: USD $4.35 per gallon = CAD $1.581 per litre

ARCO: 1811 Main St Ferndale, WA

Regular: USD $4.43 per gallon = CAD $1.610 per litre

Shell: 2085 Main St Ferndale, WA

Regular: USD $4.99 per gallon = CAD $1.814 per litre

Why are BC’s gas prices so high?

The carbon tax increased earlier this month by about three cents per litre of gasoline, adding to the pain at the pumps. The Metro Vancouver region continues to see the highest prices across the country, which are blamed, in part, on high provincial taxes.

The TransLink tax, for example, is 18.50¢ per litre, and if you add that t0 the carbon tax, the BC Transportation Financing Authority tax, and the general revenue tax, you will pay 44.61¢ of tax per litre on gasoline if you fill up in Vancouver.

But it’s not just BC. Gas prices across Canada were so high in March that they were the largest contributor to Canada’s year-over-year inflation, according to Statistics Canada.

“Month over month, prices for gasoline increased in March (+4.9%). On a monthly basis, gas prices rose at a slower pace in March compared with February in Eastern Canada, whereas prices rose at a faster pace in Western Canada,” Statistics Canada said.