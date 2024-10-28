A 22-year-old in Prince George recently made headlines for purchasing the cheapest house on the market in his Northern BC city.

The young man’s story of tenacity told by the Prince George Citizen touched hearts around the province. He accomplished something at a young age that many renters years older only dream of. The 400-square-foot home was listed for $179,900.

His story got us thinking — what would it take to do the same here in the Lower Mainland? We scoured real estate listings to find the cheapest homes on the market right now in several Metro Vancouver cities.

We included only detached houses where you’ll own the land too — no leaseholds or houseboats. Could you be the next young person making headlines with your very first house?

To buy a proper house in Vancouver, you’ll have to cross the $1 million threshold. The only things less than that on the market right now are partial ownerships, laneway houses, or floating homes. For $1.1 million you could get a robin’s egg blue house in Mount Pleasant with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an updated kitchen.

The cheapest house for sale in Burnaby right now is a Willingdon Heights Heights property listed for $1.5 million. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space.

The cheapest detached house on solid ground for sale right now in Richmond is in Burkeville, near Vancouver International Airport. It’s got four bedrooms and a big backyard.

North Vancouver has some cheaper homes near Deep Cove and up Indian Arm that are boat-access only. But for those looking for a house with access to a road, the starting price is much higher. The cheapest one for sale right now is just under $1.5 million in the Seymour area.

The cheapest house for sale right now in West Vancouver is more expensive than some other cities, but it certainly comes with perks. This four-bedroom home is in a gated community with a shared tennis court and comes with its own backyard pool.

Finally, a list price under $1 million. The cheapest house for sale in Surrey right now has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a backyard for summer evenings.

There’s a bungalow on the market in White Rock that’s the cheapest detached house in the small municipality right now. The listing advertises its charm to potential buyers — or the views that could be had by a potential developer.

This three-bedroom home in Sunbury Park markets itself as a great option for first-time homebuyers with easy access to the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Another listing under the $1 million mark. The cheapest house for sale in Coquitlam right now has two bedrooms, laminate flooring, and new appliances.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home asks buyers for just under $1 million. It includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

The cheapest house for sale in Port Moody right now is “priced to sell” at $1.35 million. It’s been recently renovated with the potential for a secondary suite downstairs.

The cheapest dry-land home for sale in Langley right now is a renovator’s dream. It needs some updates, but it is priced attractively for handypeople.

The listing for this three-bedroom home boasts about its spacious living room and renovated bathroom.

This one-bedroom “doll house” with 630 square feet of living space has potential for redevelopment or to be someone’s new home.