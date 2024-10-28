Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

What are the cheapest houses you can buy right now in the Lower Mainland?

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Oct 28 2024, 9:14 pm
REW

A 22-year-old in Prince George recently made headlines for purchasing the cheapest house on the market in his Northern BC city.

The young man’s story of tenacity told by the Prince George Citizen touched hearts around the province. He accomplished something at a young age that many renters years older only dream of. The 400-square-foot home was listed for $179,900.

His story got us thinking — what would it take to do the same here in the Lower Mainland? We scoured real estate listings to find the cheapest homes on the market right now in several Metro Vancouver cities.

We included only detached houses where you’ll own the land too — no leaseholds or houseboats. Could you be the next young person making headlines with your very first house?

Vancouver: $1.1M

Mount Pleasant house for sale

REW

To buy a proper house in Vancouver, you’ll have to cross the $1 million threshold. The only things less than that on the market right now are partial ownerships, laneway houses, or floating homes. For $1.1 million you could get a robin’s egg blue house in Mount Pleasant with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an updated kitchen.

Burnaby: $1.5M

REW

REW

The cheapest house for sale in Burnaby right now is a Willingdon Heights Heights property listed for $1.5 million. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space.

Richmond: $1.3M

Cheapest house Richmond

REW

The cheapest detached house on solid ground for sale right now in Richmond is in Burkeville, near Vancouver International Airport. It’s got four bedrooms and a big backyard.

North Vancouver: $1.5M

Cheapest house North Vancouver

REW

North Vancouver has some cheaper homes near Deep Cove and up Indian Arm that are boat-access only. But for those looking for a house with access to a road, the starting price is much higher. The cheapest one for sale right now is just under $1.5 million in the Seymour area.

West Vancouver: $1.7M

west vancouver cheapest homes

REW

The cheapest house for sale right now in West Vancouver is more expensive than some other cities, but it certainly comes with perks. This four-bedroom home is in a gated community with a shared tennis court and comes with its own backyard pool.

Surrey: $900,000

REW

REW

Finally, a list price under $1 million. The cheapest house for sale in Surrey right now has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a backyard for summer evenings.

White Rock: $1.2M

White Rock house for sale

REW

There’s a bungalow on the market in White Rock that’s the cheapest detached house in the small municipality right now. The listing advertises its charm to potential buyers — or the views that could be had by a potential developer.

Delta: $1.1M

Delta house for sale

REW

This three-bedroom home in Sunbury Park markets itself as a great option for first-time homebuyers with easy access to the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Coquitlam: $950,000

Coquitlam house

REW

Another listing under the $1 million mark. The cheapest house for sale in Coquitlam right now has two bedrooms, laminate flooring, and new appliances.

Port Coquitlam: $998,000

Port Coquitlam home for sale

REW

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home asks buyers for just under $1 million. It includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Port Moody: $1.4M

Port Moody house for sale

REW

The cheapest house for sale in Port Moody right now is “priced to sell” at $1.35 million. It’s been recently renovated with the potential for a secondary suite downstairs.

Langley: $775,000

Home for sale Langley

REW

The cheapest dry-land home for sale in Langley right now is a renovator’s dream. It needs some updates, but it is priced attractively for handypeople.

Abbotsford: $760,000

Property for sale Abbotsford

REW

The listing for this three-bedroom home boasts about its spacious living room and renovated bathroom.

Chilliwack: $550,000

Chilliwack dollhouse

REW

This one-bedroom “doll house” with 630 square feet of living space has potential for redevelopment or to be someone’s new home.

