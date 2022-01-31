These are the cheapest houses for sale in every province in Canada

If you’ve been paying attention to the real estate market right now, it can start to feel like home prices all over the country are skyrocketing no matter where you look. So it may come as a surprise to some people that there are, in fact, houses in Canada going for just tens of thousands of dollars — if you look for the cheapest possible listings, that is.

To get an idea of what paying the bottom dollar for a house in Canada will get you, we’ve rounded up the cheapest houses for sale in each province. From a two-bedroom house for less than $20,000 in Saskatchewan to a waterfront PEI property for $64,900, here’s what you can find in every province and territory (except for Nunavut, which currently has no houses listed for sale in the MLS).

Ontario

3 Notre Dame Street, Opasatika, Ontario

Asking price: $55,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,330 square feet

Alberta

923 3rd Avenue, Hines Creek, Alberta

Asking price: $27,000

One bedroom

One bathroom

Land size: 6,000 square feet

British Columbia

22-1201 118th Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia

Asking price: $37,900

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

945 square feet

Newfoundland

2 Proles Lane, Nippers Harbour, Newfoundland

Asking price: $22,500

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,344 square feet

Prince Edward Island

17 Bryans Hole Road, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Asking price: $64,900

One bedroom

One bathroom

650 square feet

Nova Scotia

1438 Wyvern Road, Collingwood, Nova Scotia

Asking price $24,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

750 square feet

Manitoba

112 Kildare Street, Elkhorn, Manitoba

Asking price: $28,600

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

800 square feet

Quebec

65 Rue Régimbald, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Asking price: $41,500

One bedroom

One bathroom

312 square feet

New Brunswick

7629 St Paul, Bas-Caraquet, New Brunswick

Asking price: $26,400

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,716 square feet

Saskatchewan

107, Strange Street, Cut Knife, Saskatchewan

Asking price: $19,900

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

576 square feet

Northwest Territories

12 Bennet Road, Aklavik, Northwest Territories

Asking price: $149,000

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,220 square feet

Yukon

1466 2nd Avenue, Dawson City, Yukon