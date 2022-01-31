These are the cheapest houses for sale in every province in Canada
If you’ve been paying attention to the real estate market right now, it can start to feel like home prices all over the country are skyrocketing no matter where you look. So it may come as a surprise to some people that there are, in fact, houses in Canada going for just tens of thousands of dollars — if you look for the cheapest possible listings, that is.
To get an idea of what paying the bottom dollar for a house in Canada will get you, we’ve rounded up the cheapest houses for sale in each province. From a two-bedroom house for less than $20,000 in Saskatchewan to a waterfront PEI property for $64,900, here’s what you can find in every province and territory (except for Nunavut, which currently has no houses listed for sale in the MLS).
Ontario
3 Notre Dame Street, Opasatika, Ontario
- Asking price: $55,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,330 square feet
Alberta
923 3rd Avenue, Hines Creek, Alberta
- Asking price: $27,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- Land size: 6,000 square feet
British Columbia
22-1201 118th Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia
- Asking price: $37,900
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 945 square feet
Newfoundland
2 Proles Lane, Nippers Harbour, Newfoundland
- Asking price: $22,500
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,344 square feet
Prince Edward Island
17 Bryans Hole Road, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
- Asking price: $64,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 650 square feet
Nova Scotia
1438 Wyvern Road, Collingwood, Nova Scotia
- Asking price $24,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 750 square feet
Manitoba
112 Kildare Street, Elkhorn, Manitoba
- Asking price: $28,600
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 800 square feet
Quebec
65 Rue Régimbald, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
- Asking price: $41,500
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 312 square feet
New Brunswick
7629 St Paul, Bas-Caraquet, New Brunswick
- Asking price: $26,400
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,716 square feet
Saskatchewan
107, Strange Street, Cut Knife, Saskatchewan
- Asking price: $19,900
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 576 square feet
Northwest Territories
12 Bennet Road, Aklavik, Northwest Territories
- Asking price: $149,000
- Three bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,220 square feet
Yukon
1466 2nd Avenue, Dawson City, Yukon
- Asking price: $168,000
- One bedroom
- No bathroom
- 800 square feet