These are the cheapest houses for sale in every province in Canada

Laura Hanrahan
Jan 31 2022, 8:28 pm
Dream Realty SK

If you’ve been paying attention to the real estate market right now, it can start to feel like home prices all over the country are skyrocketing no matter where you look. So it may come as a surprise to some people that there are, in fact, houses in Canada going for just tens of thousands of dollars — if you look for the cheapest possible listings, that is.

To get an idea of what paying the bottom dollar for a house in Canada will get you, we’ve rounded up the cheapest houses for sale in each province. From a two-bedroom house for less than $20,000 in Saskatchewan to a waterfront PEI property for $64,900, here’s what you can find in every province and territory (except for Nunavut, which currently has no houses listed for sale in the MLS).

Ontario

cheapest houses canada

Royal LePage Trident Real Estate

3 Notre Dame Street, Opasatika, Ontario

  • Asking price: $55,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,330 square feet

Alberta

Grassroots Realty Group Ltd.

923 3rd Avenue, Hines Creek, Alberta

  • Asking price: $27,000
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Land size: 6,000 square feet

British Columbia

cheapest houses canada

Royal LePage Aspire

22-1201 118th Avenue, Dawson Creek, British Columbia

  • Asking price: $37,900
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 945 square feet

Newfoundland

Keller Williams Platinum Realty

2 Proles Lane, Nippers Harbour, Newfoundland

  • Asking price: $22,500
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,344 square feet

Prince Edward Island

cheapest houses canada

RE/MAX Realty Specialists Limited

17 Bryans Hole Road, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

  • Asking price: $64,900
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 650 square feet

Nova Scotia

Coldwell banker Performance Realty

1438 Wyvern Road, Collingwood, Nova Scotia

  • Asking price $24,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 750 square feet

Manitoba

canada cheapest houses

Sutton – Harrison Realty

112 Kildare Street, Elkhorn, Manitoba

  • Asking price: $28,600
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 800 square feet

Quebec

RE/MAX Bonjour – Mont-Tremblant

65 Rue Régimbald, Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

  • Asking price: $41,500
  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 312 square feet

New Brunswick

North Shore Advantage Realty Ltd.

7629 St Paul, Bas-Caraquet, New Brunswick

  • Asking price: $26,400
  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,716 square feet

Saskatchewan

Dream Realty SK

107, Strange Street, Cut Knife, Saskatchewan

  • Asking price: $19,900
  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 576 square feet

Northwest Territories

RE/MAX North of 60

12 Bennet Road, Aklavik, Northwest Territories

  • Asking price: $149,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,220 square feet

Yukon

cheapest houses for sale canada

Dawson City Realty Ltd.

1466 2nd Avenue, Dawson City, Yukon

  • Asking price: $168,000
  • One bedroom
  • No bathroom
  • 800 square feet
