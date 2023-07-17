6 roundtrip flights out of YVR that are less than $200 right now

Canadians have been hit with some pretty tough financial times, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a break.

Luckily, Flair Airlines is offering some cheap flights out of Vancouver to fabulous destinations across Canada and the US. This way you can really stretch your cash.

Warning

It is worth noting that if you decide to fly with Flair, it does come with risks.

As travel deal expert YVR Deals explains, “They’ve been known to drop routes without warning. If a flight is cancelled or delayed they usually don’t have an alternative way of getting you to your destination (many routes only have flights two to three times a week).”

It’s a particular risk during the winter because of how the weather can affect airline operations.

“But there’s no denying that Flair brings much-needed competition to the marketplace,” YVR Deals adds.

With that said, here’s a list of flights out of Vancouver International Airport that will cost you less than $200 roundtrip.

Los Angeles, California

Is Hollywood calling your name?

You can book a roundtrip flight for about $147 if you fly out between January and March next year.

Flights to finally take in the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, steep and windy roads, and clam chowder, can be found for as little as $153 a passenger for a round trip in March 2024.

Las Vegas, Nevada

For $182 roundtrip out of YVR, you can check out the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, some amazing food options, and any number of incredible shows this fall.

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix is also an incredible winter getaway — especially when roundtrip flights out of YVR can be found for $174.

Toronto, Ontario

There are some pretty sweet deals if you’re looking to lock in summer vacation in western Canada.

For about $175, you can catch a flight to Toronto and back this fall and winter.

Montreal, Quebec

Lastly, there is even an opportunity for people from Vancouver to check out the cobblestone streets of Vieux-Montreal to explore the iconic Notre Dame Basilica or see any of the other amazing sights that Montreal has to offer.

This roundtrip will cost about $125 if you fly out early next year.

How to book the flight deal

1. Go to the Flair Airlines website

2. Put Vancouver as your departure city

3. Select your preferred destination

4. Select your choice of dates and play around with the calendar and adjust the dates until you find a combination that’s affordable!